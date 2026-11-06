MP CM Launches Mukhyamantri Registry Yojana For Rural Property Rights

CM Mohan Yadav Launches Mukhyamantri Registry Yojana in Morena

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday launched the registration campaign for ownership documents under the Mukhyamantri Registry Yojana in Morena district, aiming to provide legal ownership rights to rural residents through free property registrations. The Chief Minister inaugurated the campaign at a programme organised in Karua village in the district on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras and handed over property records and ownership documents to beneficiaries.

Addressing the program, CM Yadav said that obtaining registered ownership documents for rural properties had remained a major challenge since Independence, as people often constructed permanent houses on their land but did not possess registered documents to establish ownership. Consequently, banks were also reluctant to provide loans against such properties.

Empowering Rural Residents with Land Ownership

“After Independence, getting properties formally registered was a major challenge. People would spend lakhs of rupees constructing permanent houses in villages, but they did not have registered documents for those properties. Banks would also not provide loans against such properties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided land ownership rights (Land Patta) to rural residents, and now the state government has launched a campaign to ensure proper registration of their properties,” CM Yadav said.

He said that the state government had set a target of completing 50 lakh free property registrations across Madhya Pradesh under the Mukhyamantri Registry Yojana.“Through this scheme, farmers and villagers are being provided complete ownership rights over their properties. District administration officials, tehsildars and patwaris are working together to bring happiness to villagers by providing free registrations during Diwali,” he added.

Economic Benefits and Future Prospects

The Chief Minister said that registered property documents would also help beneficiaries secure bank loans in the future, including for their children's education and business ventures. He further said that in villages where 80 to 100 per cent of registrations had been completed, ministers, legislators and senior officials were visiting to distribute ownership documents to beneficiaries. The campaign would continue across the state.

Government Initiatives for Farmers

During the programme, CM Yadav also announced that the primary school in Karua village would be upgraded to a middle school. Highlighting the state government's initiatives for farmers, the Chief Minister said that Madhya Pradesh was observing the 'Farmers' Welfare year', with a focus on improving farmers' incomes throughout the year. The government was encouraging dairy farming and providing subsidies to farmers purchasing cattle. He urged farmers to increase milk production and sell it through cooperative societies and other channels, adding that the government aimed to improve their income through agriculture, animal husbandry and dairy farming.

Additionally, the Chief Minister honoured patwaris who had completed more than 200 property registrations under the scheme and played an outstanding role in its implementation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)