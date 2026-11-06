CBSE Releases Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 Exams From February 16

CBSE has released 2027 Class 10 and Class 12 board exam date sheets, with both exams beginning on February 16. All papers will start at 10:30 am. Schedules cover 83 subjects in Class 10 and 121 in Class 12, and have been issued 101 days in advance.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheets for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2027, giving students more time to prepare for the upcoming tests. According to an official notification dated November 6, 2026, examinations for both classes will begin on February 16, 2027.

All examination sessions will start at 10:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST). The board has released the schedules 101 days before the examinations begin, allowing students, parents and schools to plan their preparation and other arrangements well in advance.

According to the official notification, Class 10 students will appear for examinations in 83 subjects, while the Class 12 examinations will cover 121 subjects.

CBSE said the date sheets were prepared using the data submitted by schools through the List of Candidates (LOC). The board also considered more than 40,000 subject combinations while finalising the examination schedule to ensure that students do not have examinations for two opted subjects on the same day.

The board said adequate gaps had been provided between examinations of subjects commonly taken together by students in both classes. The schedule was also prepared after considering the tentative dates of major entrance examinations for Class 12 students.

CBSE said the early announcement was made possible by the timely submission of LOC details by schools.

CBSE releases date sheet for Class X and Class XII board examinations 2027. Examinations for both classes will commence on February 16, 2027 (Tuesday), with all examination sessions scheduled to begin at 10:30 am (IST). Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 6, 2026

Releasing the schedule in advance is expected to help students organise their preparation and reduce examination-related anxiety.

The board also said the early release would allow students, parents and teachers to plan their summer vacation engagements and travel around the examination and evaluation schedules.

Schools will get more time to prepare examination centres, arrange necessary facilities and plan academic support for board classes. The schedule has also been designed to minimise teachers' prolonged absence from schools during the evaluation process, helping regular academic activities continue.

According to the notification, more than 19.8 lakh students have registered for the Class 12 examinations, while over 26.5 lakh students are registered for Class 10.

The detailed date sheets are available for students and schools to access and download through the official CBSE website, gov.

Students should check the official timetable carefully for their respective subjects, examination dates and other instructions. They should also keep checking the board's website for any further announcements or updates regarding the 2027 examinations.

(With inputs from agencies)