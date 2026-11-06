Swiggy's Eatright On Its Festive Collaboration With Anand Sweets To Bring No Added Sugar Mithai Options This Diwali
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, November 05, 2026: Swiggy (Swiggy Ltd, NSE: SWIGGY / BSE: 544285), India's pioneering on-demand convenience platform, today announced a festive collaboration between EatRight, its health focused and nutrition-led food offering, and Anand Sweets this Diwali. The brand has joined hands with Swiggy to bring No Added Sugar mithai options to consumers in Bengaluru, delivered to their doorstep via Swiggy. Customers can discover the range under EatRight → No Added Sugar on the Swiggy app or search for "No Added Sugar".
The collaboration with Anand Sweets will feature two festive favourites - Sugar-Free Kaju Katli and Sugar-Free Soan Papdi - available on Swiggy across Bengaluru from November 3–10, 2026, with prices starting at ₹295.
Diwali celebrations are closely associated with traditional sweets, gifting and sharing food with loved ones. With this collaboration, Swiggy aims to give consumers healthier options, so they can enjoy the festive season without worrying about the sugar intake. The initiative builds on growing consumer interest in Swiggy's No Added Sugar offerings. During Diwali 2025, orders from the No Added Sugar category grew 40% year-on-year vs Diwali 2024. This growing demand points to an opportunity to expand the availability and discoverability of alternatives for consumers looking to make more mindful choices during festive occasions that traditionally associated with indulgence.
Consumer interest in No Added Sugar options is also gaining momentum across festive occasions. During Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi 2026, compared with the corresponding festivals in 2025, searches for "no sugar" sweets grew ~2.7 times, while No Added Sugar orders grew ~1.6 times over the same comparison period. The increased interest in sugar-free items during these festivals further highlights an opportunity to bring more choice to traditional festive favourites.
Swiggy's EatRight brings together High Protein, Low Calorie and No Added Sugar food options on Swiggy, helping consumers discover a wider range of choices aligned with their food preferences across everyday meals, snacks and indulgences.
The collaboration with Anand Sweets will feature two festive favourites - Sugar-Free Kaju Katli and Sugar-Free Soan Papdi - available on Swiggy across Bengaluru from November 3–10, 2026, with prices starting at ₹295.
Diwali celebrations are closely associated with traditional sweets, gifting and sharing food with loved ones. With this collaboration, Swiggy aims to give consumers healthier options, so they can enjoy the festive season without worrying about the sugar intake. The initiative builds on growing consumer interest in Swiggy's No Added Sugar offerings. During Diwali 2025, orders from the No Added Sugar category grew 40% year-on-year vs Diwali 2024. This growing demand points to an opportunity to expand the availability and discoverability of alternatives for consumers looking to make more mindful choices during festive occasions that traditionally associated with indulgence.
Consumer interest in No Added Sugar options is also gaining momentum across festive occasions. During Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi 2026, compared with the corresponding festivals in 2025, searches for "no sugar" sweets grew ~2.7 times, while No Added Sugar orders grew ~1.6 times over the same comparison period. The increased interest in sugar-free items during these festivals further highlights an opportunity to bring more choice to traditional festive favourites.
Swiggy's EatRight brings together High Protein, Low Calorie and No Added Sugar food options on Swiggy, helping consumers discover a wider range of choices aligned with their food preferences across everyday meals, snacks and indulgences.
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