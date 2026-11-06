This Diwali, Medusa Says Make It Fully Filmy With A Three-Part Bollywood Series
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 06, 2026: Medusa Beverages, India's fastest-growing homegrown beer brand, has unveiled its Diwali campaign, 'The Great Indian Filmy Diwali ft. Medusa,' a three-part video series that brings the country's love for cinema to the festive season. Set around a chaotic Diwali house party at a bachelor's apartment, the series is packed with iconic Bollywood references, funny situations, unexpected twists, and nostalgic moments. All three episodes are now live on Medusa's social media platforms, and the campaign is built on the thought, "This Diwali, don't just celebrate. Make it fully filmy!"
The festival of lights has found a new rhythm. Away from home for work or studies, many young people now light up Diwali with their friends in rented flats and small house parties where everyone chips in, cooks, and plays music. The series is set in exactly this world, so Gen Z and young urban viewers can see themselves in the story. Bollywood is a language everyone understands, so the series is easy to enjoy and even easier to share with friends
Speaking on the campaign, Gaurav Sehgal, Vice President - Marketing, Medusa Beverages, said, "Diwali is a time when people come together to celebrate, and in India, there is no common thread stronger than cinema. More and more of our consumers celebrate Diwali with friends, and everyone has a filmy side that comes out at a party. With 'The Great Indian Filmy Diwali ft. Medusa' we wanted to create fun, memorable videos that people can relate to, while Medusa naturally becomes part of the celebration. This campaign is another step towards building a stronger bond with our consumers through real, fun, and shareable stories. It also reflects how we think at Medusa: be a part of people's lives, not just a name on a shelf, and make every celebration a little more memorable."
With this campaign, Medusa continues to build on its belief in celebrating life's most memorable moments and creating occasions that bring people together, this time with a dose of Bollywood drama.
About Medusa Beverages
Medusa Beverages is an Indian beer brand recognized for its high-quality brews and bold flavors. Founded in 2017 by Avneet Singh, the brand has a presence across Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Karnataka. Drawing inspiration from the mythological Medusa, the brand combines distinctive taste profiles with striking aesthetics to create a memorable beer experience. Specializing in a variety of lager beers, Medusa caters to a wide range of palates, appealing to beer enthusiasts who value both quality and innovation.
The festival of lights has found a new rhythm. Away from home for work or studies, many young people now light up Diwali with their friends in rented flats and small house parties where everyone chips in, cooks, and plays music. The series is set in exactly this world, so Gen Z and young urban viewers can see themselves in the story. Bollywood is a language everyone understands, so the series is easy to enjoy and even easier to share with friends
Speaking on the campaign, Gaurav Sehgal, Vice President - Marketing, Medusa Beverages, said, "Diwali is a time when people come together to celebrate, and in India, there is no common thread stronger than cinema. More and more of our consumers celebrate Diwali with friends, and everyone has a filmy side that comes out at a party. With 'The Great Indian Filmy Diwali ft. Medusa' we wanted to create fun, memorable videos that people can relate to, while Medusa naturally becomes part of the celebration. This campaign is another step towards building a stronger bond with our consumers through real, fun, and shareable stories. It also reflects how we think at Medusa: be a part of people's lives, not just a name on a shelf, and make every celebration a little more memorable."
With this campaign, Medusa continues to build on its belief in celebrating life's most memorable moments and creating occasions that bring people together, this time with a dose of Bollywood drama.
About Medusa Beverages
Medusa Beverages is an Indian beer brand recognized for its high-quality brews and bold flavors. Founded in 2017 by Avneet Singh, the brand has a presence across Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Karnataka. Drawing inspiration from the mythological Medusa, the brand combines distinctive taste profiles with striking aesthetics to create a memorable beer experience. Specializing in a variety of lager beers, Medusa caters to a wide range of palates, appealing to beer enthusiasts who value both quality and innovation.
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