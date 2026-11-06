MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 6, 2026 12:06 am - InfosecTrain Hosts Free Masterclass on ISO 42001 Lead Implementer: Building an Effective AIMS

InfosecTrain Hosts Free Masterclass on ISO 42001 Lead Implementer: Building an Effective AIMS

Speaker

RAJESH

25+ Years of Experience

CISA | ISO 42001 LI | ISO 27001 LA | GDPR CDPO | CDCS | CDCP

What

InfosecTrain, a leading cybersecurity training provider, is hosting a free masterclass on ISO 42001 Lead Implementer: Building an Effective AIMS. This masterclass will focus on the key requirements of an Artificial Intelligence Management System and what building one in practice involves. The session will examine the focus areas that risk assessment needs to cover within an AIMS. It will then turn to the AI impact assessment, setting out why this element matters and the role it plays within the management system. The masterclass is delivered by a practitioner holding the ISO 42001 Lead Implementer certification.

When

23 Dec (Wed)

08:00 – 09:00 PM (IST)

Why Attend

ISO 42001 asks organizations to manage something most management systems were not built for: a technology whose behaviour is probabilistic, changes after deployment, and affects people who never interact with it directly. The standard responds with the AI impact assessment, a requirement with no equivalent in ISO 27001, and it is the element implementers most often underestimate. Risk assessment under an AIMS reaches beyond the organization to those the system acts upon, which is a different exercise from the asset and threat model familiar from information security work. Organizations certifying against ISO 42001 need people who understand that distinction. This session is for implementers, GRC leads, auditors, and security professionals building or preparing to build an AIMS.

Participants will earn a CPE certificate, get direct insights and guidance from industry experts, and gain the latest knowledge and practical strategies to help them navigate and advance in the cybersecurity field.

Agenda

. Key requirements of AIMS

. Risk assessment focus areas

. Why is AI Impact assessment important?

Registration Link



Course Link



About InfosecTrain

InfosecTrain is a recognized leader in cybersecurity training, focused on enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led sessions and informative events, InfosecTrain equips professionals and organizations to protect sensitive information and effectively navigate the constantly evolving cybersecurity landscape. With extensive industry knowledge, they are positioned as frontrunners in cybersecurity training and consulting. Additionally, they offer continuous post-training support for future reference, fostering ongoing learning.

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