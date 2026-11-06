PSD Holds Military Funeral For Fallen Corporal Jawad Al-Salayta

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 6 (Petra)-- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Friday held a military funeral for Corporal Jawad Ali Khalaf Abu Hajjeh Al-Salayta, who was killed in the line of duty in Amman on Thursday.

The funeral procession took place after Friday prayers, with the martyr's coffin, draped in the Jordanian flag, carried on the shoulders of his fellow servicemen before he was laid to rest at the cemetery in Al-Mashirfeh Al-Shamaliyah, in the Umm Al-Rasas district, following prayers at the town's mosque.

The funeral was attended by senior PSD officers and personnel, representatives of state institutions, the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and security agencies, as well as large crowds of citizens.

In a statement, the PSD mourned its fallen officer, recalling with pride the sacrifices of its martyrs, who have written glorious chapters in the nation's history through their dedication and sacrifice in defending Jordan's security and stability.

The PSD stressed that serving the nation and safeguarding its security remain a noble mission embodied in the highest forms of sacrifice and devotion.

The Directorate prayed that God would grant the martyr His mercy and forgiveness, admit him to Paradise alongside the righteous and martyrs, and grant his family, loved ones and fellow servicemen patience and solace.

//Petra// MF