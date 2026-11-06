King, Kazakhstan President Chair New Round Of Aqaba Process Meetings In Astana

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Astana, Nov. 6 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday co-chaired a new round of the Aqaba Process meetings under the theme Security in the Field of Artificial Intelligence.

This round, held in Astana, covered ways of utilising artificial intelligence technologies in the fight against terrorism and extremism, and of developing mechanisms for cooperation, coordination, and the exchange of expertise amongst participating countries, with the aim of promoting peace at regional and international levels.

The meetings were attended by heads of state, officials, and experts from Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Jordan, and Kazakhstan, as well as representatives of international companies specialising in artificial intelligence.

On the sidelines of the Aqaba Process meetings, His Majesty held separate meetings with Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. Discussions covered ways of strengthening relations between Jordan and these countries, and increasing cooperation across various fields, particularly in economic, defence, and technological sectors.

The King launched the Aqaba Process initiative in 2015 with the aim of enhancing coordination, cooperation, and exchange of expertise between various regional and international parties. Previous rounds have been held in Jordan, and other countries and organisations in partnership with Jordan, including Spain, Albania, Indonesia, Italy, Brazil, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Rwanda, Singapore, France, Norway, Nigeria, the Netherlands, the United States, Greece, and the United Nations.

//Petra// MF