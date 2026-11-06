Qatar Condemns Terrorist Attack Targeting Public Security Personnel In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 6 (Petra)-- Qatar on Friday strongly condemned a terrorist attack targeting a member of Jordan's Public Security Directorate in Amman, which resulted in his death and left another officer injured.

In a statement issued Friday, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the country's steadfast position rejecting violence, terrorism and criminal acts, regardless of their motives or causes.

The ministry expressed Qatar's sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the fallen officer and to the government and people of Jordan, wishing the injured officer a speedy recovery.

//Petra// MF