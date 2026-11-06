UAH 15M Bail Posted For Senior National Police Official Tsenov In Carthage Case

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kateryna Shypilova, a spokesperson for the High Anti-Corruption Court, told this to Ukrinform.

"UAH 15 million in bail has been posted for the First Deputy Head of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police," she said.

Five suspects in Carthage case notified of charges, including senior SBU and National Police officials

As Ukrinform reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) announced on November 4 that they had exposed a scheme involving bribes offered to senior law enforcement officials in exchange for allowing fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses to operate unhindered.

According to investigators, current senior officials from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the National Police and the Prosecutor General's Office, as well as representatives of the criminal underworld, were involved in the scheme.

The National Police said that officers against whom NABU had taken procedural action had been suspended from their duties pending an internal investigation. SBU Head Oleksandr Poklad also dismissed two senior agency officials who had become subjects of the investigation.

On November 5, the High Anti-Corruption Court ordered Tsenov to be held in custody, with the option of posting UAH 15 million in bail.

The court also ordered another suspect in the Carthage case, Vitalii Rybalka, to be held in custody without setting a bail option.

Earlier, on September 4, NABU and SAPO announced that, as part of Operation Carthage, they had exposed a criminal organization that, according to law enforcement officials, systematically collected bribes from fraudulent call centers and laundered the proceeds.

Among those notified of suspicion at the time was Serhii Kropyva, Deputy Head of the International Legal Cooperation Department at the Prosecutor General's Office. Investigators allege that he set up the criminal group in mid-2025, involving serving prosecutors and close associates who were not official members of the group. According to NABU, its members extorted bribes in exchange for allowing shadow call centers that defrauded Ukrainian and foreign citizens on a massive scale to continue operating unhindered.

Following the detention of Prosecutor General's Office employees, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko submitted his resignation. President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Kravchenko on September 15.