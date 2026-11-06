Two Azerbaijani Gymnasts Qualify For Individual Final At World Championships In China

By Alimat Aliyeva

Azerbaijani gymnasts Mikhail Malkin and Tofiq Aliyev have qualified for the individual final in tumbling at the World Trampoline and Tumbling Championships in Nanjing, China.

Both athletes delivered strong performances in the second qualification round to secure places in the final.

Malkin scored 30.100 points, finishing third in the qualification standings, while Aliyev collected 29.600 points to claim sixth place. Their results ensured that Azerbaijan will have two representatives competing for individual honours at the world championships.

Azerbaijan also enjoyed success in the men's team tumbling competition. The national team successfully progressed through the qualification round, finishing first overall with an impressive combined score of 87.200 points.

The results underline Azerbaijan's strong showing at the international competition, with the country's gymnasts positioning themselves among the leading contenders in both individual and team events.

The World Trampoline and Tumbling Championships began on November 4 and will conclude on November 8. The competition has brought together gymnasts from different countries, all seeking world championship titles and international recognition.

With the individual final ahead and the men's team also progressing successfully, Azerbaijan will be looking to build on its impressive qualifying performances and add further achievements to its gymnastics record.