Clinical Associate Professor of Kinesiology, University of Texas at Arlington

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Dr. Adam Annaccone is a Clinical Associate Professor in the Department of Kinesiology at The University of Texas at Arlington, where he teaches in the Master of Science in Athletic Training program. He also serves as UTA's Faculty Athletic Representative and Chief Health and Performance Advisor for the Division of Athletics, helping lead the strategic integration of Sports Medicine, Strength and Conditioning, and Performance Health initiatives across the department.

His work focuses on designing systems that improve the health, performance, and experience of student-athletes while helping organizations operate more effectively. His interests include athletic healthcare administration, performance health systems, continuity of care, sports science, data-informed decision making, organizational leadership, and the integration of clinical care and human performance. He is particularly interested in how institutions can improve safety, quality, compliance, cost, and value through better organizational design rather than relying solely on individual effort.

Before joining UTA, Dr. Annaccone worked across collegiate athletics, healthcare, private practice, and professional sports, including three seasons with the Phoenix Suns. His clinical experience has included athletes ranging from youth sports to the professional level, giving him a broad perspective on athlete care across diverse settings.

Beyond UTA, Dr. Annaccone serves in national leadership roles that advance the athletic training profession through sports science, healthcare innovation, governance, and professional education. His work emphasizes collaboration across disciplines and the development of practical solutions that strengthen healthcare delivery, support organizational decision-making, and improve outcomes for athletes and the professionals who care for them.

–present Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Kinesiology, University of Texas at Arlington

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