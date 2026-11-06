Christopher A. Snyder

I am dean of an honors college with 1800 students and a tenured full professor at Mississippi State University. Previously I served as a department chair and director at Marymount University and have taught at Emory University and the College of William and Mary. I have authored nine published books.

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