Assistant Professor of Philosophy, University of Konstanz

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Carolin Antos has been assistant professor for Theoretical Philosophy at the University of Konstanz since 2018. She works at the interface of philosophy, mathematics and logic, having studied all three at the Universities of Erlangen, Frankfurt am Main, Venice and Vienna.

She received her doctorate in mathematical logic at the Kurt-Gödel-Research Center (University of Vienna) in 2015. After coming to Konstanz with a Marie-Curie Grant, she has been a member of the Institute for Advanced Studies at the University of Konstanz.

She received a Freigeist-Fellowship of the VolkswagenFoundation in 2018 and has since been leading her own research group at the Department of Philosophy. Her work is in philosophy of mathematics, philosophy of science and epistemology.

–present Assistant Professor for Theoretical Philosophy, Department of Philosophy, University of Konstanz

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