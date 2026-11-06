Uniper Plans To Increase 2026 Dividend By 7% To 321 Million Euros

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)German energy company Uniper plans to propose a dividend totaling 321 million euros, or 0.77 euros per share, for the 2026 financial year at its 2027 Annual General Meeting, the company said on November 6.

The proposed payout, subject to sufficient final net income under German GAAP and shareholder approval, would represent a 7-percent increase compared with the 300 million euros (0.72 euros per share) distributed for the 2025 financial year. The planned increase is supported by the company's ongoing implementation of its strategy and expectations of continued profitable growth.

“With our strategy and planned investments, we are laying the foundation for the earnings growth we expect in the coming years. We want our shareholders to participate in this growth. Our dividend policy provides a clear, long-term outlook for this: We aim for a steadily growing dividend,” Uniper CEO Michael Lewis said.

Uniper continues to advance its strategic transformation in response to key developments in the European energy market, including growing energy security requirements, decarbonization efforts and rising electricity demand driven by electrification and artificial intelligence.

The company's strategy focuses on flexible power generation, expanding renewable energy capacity, developing its gas and LNG business, and investing in renewable and low-carbon gases.

Düsseldorf-based Uniper is a European energy company with global reach, employing approximately 7,000 people. It plays a key role in ensuring Europe's energy security, particularly in its core markets of Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden and the Netherlands.

With 18.5 gigawatts of power generation capacity, Uniper is a major provider of reliable electricity. The company is also a leading gas trader and one of Northwestern Europe's largest LNG importers, with a diversified procurement portfolio supporting security of supply.

Uniper's investments in renewable energy, hydrogen and other low-carbon energy sources contribute to the transformation of the energy system.

In Germany, the company supplies energy and related services to approximately 1,000 municipalities and industrial customers. It is also the country's largest operator of gas storage facilities and hydropower plants.