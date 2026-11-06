6 November 2026

Major shareholder announcement

Netcompany Group A/S ("Netcompany") hereby announces the following notification received pursuant to sections 38, 39 and 40 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Wellington Management Group LLP ("Wellington"), regarding its direct and indirect holdings and voting rights in Netcompany.



On 6 November 2026 Wellington informed Netcompany that Wellington on 4 November 2026 directly and indirectly via Wellington Group Holdings LLP, Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP, Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd., and Wellington Management International Ltd controlled 2,442,417 voting rights attached to shares and 15,583 voting rights through financial instruments, in total 2,458,000 voting rights corresponding to 5.34% of the total voting rights in Netcompany.

This announcement is in accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.

For further information, please see the attached notification form.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24

Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

Attachments



72. Netcompany - Major shareholder announcement - Wellington 72. Notification Wellington