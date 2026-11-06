Notification Of Managers' Transactions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)6 November 2026





ChemoMetec A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation No. 596/2014 concerning transactions in shares of ChemoMetec A/S carried out by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in ChemoMetec A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.

See the transactions of Phillip Massie Price's in the attached PDF document.



Additional Information

Martin Helbo Behrens, CEO

Tel.: (+45) 81 10 06 80

Phillip Massie Price, CFO

Tel.: (+45) 81 10 06 80



About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec's instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec's customers include some of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For further information, go to .

Attachment

2026-11-06 Phillip Massie Price Notification