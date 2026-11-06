Notification Of Managers' Transactions
6 November 2026
ChemoMetec A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation No. 596/2014 concerning transactions in shares of ChemoMetec A/S carried out by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in ChemoMetec A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.
See the transactions of Phillip Massie Price's in the attached PDF document.
Additional Information
Martin Helbo Behrens, CEO
Tel.: (+45) 81 10 06 80
Phillip Massie Price, CFO
Tel.: (+45) 81 10 06 80
About ChemoMetec A/S
ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec's instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec's customers include some of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies.
ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For further information, go to .
Attachment
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2026-11-06 Phillip Massie Price Notification
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