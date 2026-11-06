FX Junction Publishes Marketplace Review Showing Copy Traders Favor Longer Verified Track Records Over Higher Returns

FOMBONI, Comoros, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FX Junction has published findings from a review of copy-trading activity on its marketplace, revealing that investors tend to follow traders with longer verified trading histories rather than those with the highest returns. The review highlights the importance of established trading records in investor decisions and provides insight into copy-trading behavior across the platform.

In copy trading, also called social trading, an investor links their own brokerage account to the account of another trader, known as a signal provider. From that point, every position the chosen trader opens is mirrored automatically in the investor's account, scaled to the amount the investor has allocated. The investor's money never leaves their own broker; what is shared is the trading decision, not the capital.

Across the platform's verified signal providers, the distribution of copying activity is the point. Fewer than six in ten of them have attracted copiers; the rest have none.

Among those who are copied, the allocation runs against the return table. The five best-performing accounts on the platform, with total returns between 197 and 273 percent, together account for less than half a percent of all copying links. Their verified track records run from under seven months to just over fifteen. Accounts ranked below them returning 192 and 182 percent hold more than a quarter of all copying links on the platform and their verified histories are more than three times longer than the longest record among the top five.

Measured Across The Whole Marketplace, The Pattern Holds:

Length of record: providers with at least one copier have a median verified history of 21.6 months. Providers with no copiers have a median of 8.8 months.

Returns: the median total return is 25.2 percent for copied providers and 26.8 percent for providers with no copiers – effectively the same.

Own capital at stake: the median account equity of a copied provider is 25,237 US dollars, against 3,741 US dollars for providers with no copiers.

The platform's wider counters stood at 41,008 registered members, 26,261,890 trades executed and 12,681 linked trading accounts as of 4 November 2026. Member funds always remain with the trader's own broker. FX Junction does not hold client capital.

About FX Junction

The investment and trading platform FX Junction is one of the world's leading social trading networks. In the area of CFDs and forex, FX Junction had already established itself as one of the global leaders among social platforms for traders.

FX Junction was founded in 2011. The company's launch was backed by a Swiss investor through Pine Group SA, and its U.S. expansion led by Ryan Novak.

For more information about the company, visit:

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