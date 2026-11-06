Draganfly To Host Third Quarter 2026 Shareholder Update Call
The call will be led by Cameron Chell, Chief Executive Officer, who will provide an update on recent Company milestones, operational developments, and Draganfly's strategic direction. Paul Sun, Chief Financial Officer, will review key financial highlights and performance for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.
Draganfly expects to release its third quarter 2026 financial results at market close on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.
Shareholders and interested investors are invited to register for the call here:
WEBINAR REGISTRATION LINK
Investors are encouraged to submit questions in advance, which will be addressed during the call. Questions can be emailed to ....
About Draganfly
Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is a Canadian-headquartered developer of advanced drone solutions, unmanned systems and software serving customers across North America and globally. With more than 27 years of experience in unmanned systems, Draganfly develops and delivers technologies spanning aerial platforms, autonomy, sensing, payload integration and mission-specific solutions for defence, public safety and commercial applications.
The Company combines engineering, manufacturing, software and systems-integration capabilities to support customers operating in complex and mission-critical environments. Draganfly is driven by a mission to provide innovative, reliable solutions that save time, money and lives.
For more information, visit
For investor details, visit:
NASDAQ (DPRO)
CSE (DPRO)
FSE (3U8A)
Media Contact
Erika Racicot
Email: ...
Company Contact
Cameron Chell
Chief Executive Officer
(306) 955-9907
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment