High Roller Technologies Engages Kindbridge Behavioral Health To Expand Support For Prediction Market Traders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Program combines access to specialized care for traders, customer service training and counseling for U.S. employees and their families

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies, Inc. (“High Roller” or the“Company”) (NYSE: ROLR), an online gaming and prediction markets company, today announced that it has entered into a services agreement with Kindbridge Behavioral Health (“Kindbridge”) to provide specialized behavioral health support for eligible U.S. customers and employees. The engagement is expected to establish a confidential pathway to care for customers experiencing difficulties related to trading, supported by staff training and company-funded trader care. The program is intended to connect at-risk customers with an initial session at no cost and provide access to additional support based on their individual needs.

Kindbridge is a specialty behavioral health provider for digital dependencies, including gambling, trading and prediction markets, gaming and other compulsive online behaviors. Its virtual stepped-care model matches each person to the right level of support, from early intervention and coaching through licensed clinical treatment, with care typically available within 24 to 48 hours.

“We take seriously our responsibility to the people who use our platforms and the employees who support them,” said Seth Young, Chief Executive Officer of High Roller Technologies. "As we build ROLR, we want to help set a strong standard for responsible participation in prediction markets. Specialized mental health care can make a real difference for people who are struggling. Working with Kindbridge puts our commitment into practice by making that care more accessible and helping reduce the financial barriers that keep people from getting it.”

The engagement includes four core components:



A direct pathway to care. High Roller intends to add Kindbridge to its responsible trading and responsible gaming resources. Eligible U.S. customers who identify themselves as High Roller customers will receive a free initial session, without requiring insurance coverage to begin. Kindbridge will assess their needs and recommend coaching or licensed therapy as appropriate.

Trader Care. High Roller intends to provide funding to help cover eligible customers' copays, deductibles and recommended care that insurance does not cover, including care for uninsured and underinsured customers. Assistance will be subject to clinical eligibility and available funding. There can be no assurance that funding will be available for any particular customer or course of care.

Quarterly customer service training. Kindbridge clinicians are expected to deliver four live virtual training sessions annually, with content tailored to prediction markets and event trading. Sessions are expected to cover recognizing warning signs of problem trading, responding to customers in distress, connecting customers with care and supporting staff well-being. Employee and family support. High Roller's U.S.-based employees and their spouses, partners and dependent children will have access to screening, assessment, a care plan and up to five virtual counseling sessions per covered person annually through Kindbridge's employee assistance program.

“Reaching out for help should lead to a clear next step, and concerns about cost can make that first step harder than it needs to be,” said Daniel Umfleet, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kindbridge Behavioral Health.“High Roller's program brings together a free initial session, access to specialized care and funding for eligible customers whose insurance is insufficient or unavailable. Training the customer service team and supporting employees and their families further strengthens that approach.”

Kindbridge will independently determine clinical eligibility, treatment recommendations and care plans, and individual care information will remain confidential and will not be shared with High Roller.

Seth Young, who currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of High Roller, is a current shareholder at Kindbridge.

Clinical services are expected to be available only to eligible individuals physically located in U.S. states where Kindbridge is authorized to provide care. Customer access information will be made available through High Roller's responsible trading and responsible gaming resources as the program launches.

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROLR) is a publicly traded online gaming and prediction markets company, known for its innovative casino brands High Roller and Fruta, and its prediction markets brand, ROLR. The Company delivers cutting-edge real-money consumer facing products that are intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 6,000 premium online casino games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies offers an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion-dollar iGaming industry. As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of market engagement through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence.

For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website and follow High Roller Technologies on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Kindbridge Behavioral Health

Kindbridge Behavioral Health is a specialty behavioral health provider for digital dependencies, including gambling, trading, gaming, social media and compulsive online spending. Founded in 2020 and based in Denver, Kindbridge delivers virtual stepped care for people ages 11 and up, from early intervention and coaching through licensed clinical therapy. Its clinicians treat the behavior along with the depression, anxiety, financial strain and family stress that often come with it. Kindbridge works with gaming and prediction market operators, employers, health plans, EAPs and government agencies to make specialized care easier to reach. Kindbridge is accredited by The Joint Commission. Learn more at kindbridge.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated scope, timing, launch, availability, cost, funding and benefits of the Company's program with Kindbridge, including the services expected to be provided to customers, employees and their families, the anticipated delivery of customer service training and the Company's responsible trading and responsible gaming initiatives, as well as the commercial launch and growth of the ROLRTM prediction markets platform. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our limited operating history in the prediction markets business; risks related to platform stability, scalability and technical performance, our ability to attract, convert and retain platform users and to generate revenue from the platform in the anticipated timeline or at all, the effectiveness of and cost of our marketing and customer-acquisition efforts and the performance of our marketing and distribution partners; our reliance on third parties, including Crypto.com | Derivatives North America, Crypto.com FCM and mrkts.com, and the continuation of our guarantee, license and development agreements; Kindbridge's ability to perform its obligations under the services agreement and to provide services in the jurisdictions where our customers and employees are located; the level of customer and employee participation in, and the cost of, the Kindbridge program, including the availability of funding for Trader Care; the possibility that the services agreement may be modified or terminated or that the program may not achieve its intended benefits; our ability to maintain the registration of ROLR US LLC as a guaranteed introducing broker and its membership in the National Futures Association, the evolving regulatory environment applicable to prediction markets and event-based contracts, and general market and economic conditions and such factors as discussed throughout Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, Part I. Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors, of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q/A for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

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800-460-1039

Media

Kindbridge Behavioral Health

Kirk Robinson, Chief Marketing Officer

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877-426-4258