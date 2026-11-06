SEALSQ And Techagency Partner To Guide Organizations Through The Post-Quantum Transition

Joint offering, steered by the SEALSQ Quantum Center of Excellence in Geneva, takes organizations from initial assessment to the execution of their quantum-safe migration

SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ: LAES) (“SEALSQ”), a company focused on quantum security technologies including secure semiconductors, Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), digital identity and post-quantum hardware and software, today announced the signing of a strategic collaboration agreement with TechAgency, the Geneva-based data governance and digital transformation consulting firm behind OAKland Group.

From Assessment to Execution

Data intercepted today could be decrypted once sufficiently powerful quantum computers become available, and regulators in Europe and the United States have already set timelines for the transition.

The partnership aims to turn the post-quantum transition from a looming risk into a managed program that protects business continuity, regulatory compliance and the trust of customers and partners.

At the heart of the joint offering is a Quantum Readiness Assessment that shows organizations where they depend on cryptography, how exposed they are to the quantum threat and in what order to act. SEALSQ and TechAgency then support them through the execution of their migration roadmap, with the SEALSQ Quantum Center of Excellence steering the full cycle.

A Fast-Growing Market

According to MarketsandMarkets, the global post-quantum cryptography market is projected to grow from USD 0.60 billion in 2026 to USD 3.80 billion by 2031, a compound annual growth rate of 44.5%. Within that, demand for migration services alone is projected to grow from USD 858.7 million in 2026 to USD 7.85 billion by 2036, according to ResearchAndMarkets. The joint SEALSQ and TechAgency offering is positioned to address both the advisory and implementation stages of this spending.

Complementary Expertise

The collaboration is designed to support projects developed within and around the SEALSQ Quantum Center of Excellence in Geneva, bringing together SEALSQ's expertise in post-quantum cybersecurity, secure semiconductors, PKI and digital identity with TechAgency's capabilities across data, artificial intelligence, data engineering, data governance, software engineering and cybersecurity.

The agreement also establishes a framework through which TechAgency can provide specialist resources as well as software tools for relevant projects. The parties will additionally work together to identify, qualify and pursue commercial opportunities and jointly promote bespoke offerings to customers.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ Corp., said:“With NIST and the European Union both setting 2030 milestones, the transition to post-quantum security is not a simple algorithm swap. Organizations must understand where cryptography sits across their infrastructure, their data and their AI systems, and change it without disrupting their business. Through our Quantum Center of Excellence in Geneva, and working with TechAgency, SEALSQ engages customers when migration budgets are set and carries that relationship through to deployment of our hardware-backed security, which protects long-lived devices and avoids costly emergency upgrades. It gives us a practical route to a larger share of a market expected to grow more than 40% a year.”

James Nauffray, CEO of TechAgency and OAKland Group, added:“Quantum readiness is as much a governance question as a technical one. Combining TechAgency's expertise in data governance, AI and transformation with SEALSQ's post-quantum technologies allows us to address both sides of the problem for our clients.”

Rolf Gobet, Director of the SEALSQ Quantum Center of Excellence in Geneva, said:“The first question every organization must answer is simple: where does it rely on cryptography today, and what will be exposed tomorrow? The Quantum Readiness Assessment provides that visibility and a prioritized roadmap, so the migration can be run as a managed program rather than handled as an emergency. Together with TechAgency, we can then stay at our clients' side through execution.”

About TechAgency

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, TechAgency is the company behind OAKland Group, which also has offices in Paris and London. It is a 360° data governance consulting firm. Its core mission is to help businesses navigate digital transformation by taking full control, mastery and ownership of their data assets and AI means.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.