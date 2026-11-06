FCC Renews Gogo's Air-To-Ground Spectrum Licenses Through 2036

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) (“Gogo” or the“Company”), a leading global provider of broadband connectivity services for the business and military/government aviation markets, today announced that the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”) has renewed the Company's Commercial Aviation Air-Ground Radiotelephone licenses for an additional 10-year term, extending Gogo's authorization to operate its exclusive nationwide air-to-ground (“ATG”) spectrum through October 31, 2036.

The renewed licenses cover Gogo's exclusive 800 MHz air-to-ground spectrum across the United States and its 150 towers. The renewed licenses support the transition of legacy ATG customers to the AVANCE platform while complementing the Company's Gogo Galileo LEO satellite offering for aircraft flying globally. Gogo is the sole licensee of this unencumbered spectrum, which powers its nationwide ATG network and the Gogo AVANCE and Gogo 5G connectivity systems installed on thousands of business aircraft across North America.

“This renewal secures the exclusive spectrum on which our air-to-ground network is built for the next decade,” said Chris Moore, CEO of Gogo.“We're grateful to the FCC for its thorough review of our application. Our customers rely on dedicated, dependable connectivity over North America, and we shall continue to innovate across our multi-orbit, multi-band services to provide it.”

Gogo has operated its nationwide ATG network since 2008, when it launched the first air-to-ground broadband network built for aviation in the U.S. The renewal supports Gogo's continued investment in its terrestrial network, including the Gogo 5G rollout and the transition of its legacy ATG customers to the AVANCE platform, while complementing the Company's Gogo Galileo LEO satellite offering for aircraft flying globally.

About Gogo

Gogo is the only multi-orbit, multi-band in-flight connectivity provider offering connectivity technology purpose-built for business and military/government aviation. Its industry-leading product portfolio offers best-in-class solutions for all aircraft types, from small to large and heavy jets and beyond.

The Gogo offering uniquely incorporates air-to-ground systems with access to high-speed satellite networks, which aims to deliver consistent, global tip-to-tail connectivity through a sophisticated suite of software, hardware, and advanced infrastructure supported by a 24/7/365 in-person customer support team.

Gogo consistently strives to set new standards for reliability, security, and innovation and is shaping the future of inflight aviation to make it easier for every customer to stay connected beyond all expectations.

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