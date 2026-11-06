Diwali Gift From Rajasthan Police: 150 Lost, Stolen Mobile Phones Worth Rs 37 Lakh Returned To Owners

MENAFN - IANS) Baran (Rajasthan), Nov 6 (IANS) In a major relief to residents ahead of Diwali, Baran Police in Rajasthan have recovered 150 stolen and lost mobile phones worth approximately Rs 37 lakh and handed them back to their rightful owners. The owners are considering it no less than a Diwali gift.

The recovery drive was carried out under the leadership of Superintendent of Police Abhishek Andasu and Additional Superintendent of Police Saurabh Tiwari.

The police returned the recovered mobile phones to their owners, bringing smiles to the faces of several people who had been waiting for a long time to get their lost or stolen devices back, officials told media persons.

The initiative, coming ahead of the festival of lights, proved to be a special Diwali gift for the beneficiaries, many of whom had lost hope of recovering their expensive mobile phones, said officials interacting with reporters.

Officials said they handed over the recovered devices, collectively valued at around Rs 37 lakh, to their respective owners after proper verification and document scanning.

The police action also highlighted the importance of technology-driven efforts and coordinated investigations in tracing stolen and missing mobile phones, said senior officials at the police station.

Several beneficiaries expressed happiness and gratitude after receiving their devices, with the recovery bringing additional joy to their families ahead of the festive celebrations.

The Baran Police said the initiative reflected their commitment not only to taking action against criminals but also to addressing public grievances and restoring people's lost belongings.

The recovery of 150 mobile phones is being seen as a significant achievement for the district police, particularly ahead of Diwali, when people are preparing for the festive season.

Baran Police officials reiterated that protecting citizens' property and bringing relief to the public remain important priorities alongside crime prevention and law enforcement.