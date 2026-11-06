Gujarat Plans Recruitment For 2.10 Lakh Posts By 2033, 113 Dysos Get Appointment Letters

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 6 (IANS) The Gujarat government has planned direct recruitment for around 2.10 lakh posts across Class I, II and III categories between 2024 and 2033, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said on Friday, as appointment letters were handed over to 113 newly recruited Deputy Section Officers (DYSOs) on the occasion of Dhanteras.

The appointments include 87 candidates selected through regular direct recruitment and 26 persons with disabilities (Divyangs) recruited through a special drive.

On the same occasion, 64 Section Officers of the Secretariat cadre were also promoted.

Addressing the newly appointed officers and their families at a programme in Gandhinagar, Sanghavi said the state government had established a structured recruitment system over the past decade, allowing candidates to prepare for government examinations through an advance recruitment calendar.

"Between 2014 and 2023, a total of 1,79,424 posts were filled, achieving 92.95 per cent of the recruitment target. The state government had planned to fill around 2.10 lakh posts in the three categories between 2024 and 2033," he added.

Emphasising transparency in the selection process, Sanghavi said appointments were based entirely on merit, talent and hard work, without recommendations or external influence.

He cited the selection of candidates from remote parts of Gujarat, including Dahod and villages along the India-Pakistan border in Banaskantha, for positions such as Deputy Section Officer in the State Secretariat.

Describing their journey from remote villages to important government positions as a significant achievement, Sanghavi said: "The appointments reflected the opportunities created through a transparent recruitment process."

He also acknowledged the role of parents in the candidates' success, saying their years of struggle and dedication had helped fulfil their children's aspirations.

He urged the newly appointed officers to continue respecting and supporting their parents even after achieving professional success and moving away from their hometowns.

The Deputy Chief Minister asked the new recruits to work with dedication and responsibility to strengthen the state government's administrative machinery.

Chief Secretary M.K. Das, who was also present, said merit and transparency were essential to government functioning.

He urged the newly appointed officers to discharge their responsibilities with efficiency and commitment, particularly as the impact of government schemes and policies was expanding across the country and internationally.

Das emphasised the timely disposal of files and applications and called on the officers to give priority to resolving citizens' grievances effectively.