Domino's India Operator Jubilant Foodworks' Q2 Profit Slumps 42 Pc To Rs 108 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Jubilant FoodWorks Limited on Friday reported a 41.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 108 crore for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2 FY27), compared with Rs 186 crore in the corresponding period last financial year (Q2 FY26).

The company, which operates Domino's Pizza and other quick-service restaurant brands in India, posted revenue from operations of Rs 2,608 crore during the quarter, up 11.8 per cent from Rs 2,332 crore a year earlier, driven by growth in its food services business, according to its stock exchange filing.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 7.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 513 crore from Rs 478 crore.

However, EBITDA margin contracted by 80 basis points to 19.7 per cent from 20.5 per cent in the year-ago period, as per its regulatory filing.

Separately, Jubilant FoodWorks informed stock exchanges that the notice period of Company Secretary, Compliance Officer and Key Managerial Personnel Mona Aggarwal has been extended by mutual agreement with the board to facilitate an orderly transition of responsibilities.

Under the revised arrangement, Aggarwal will continue in her current role until the close of business hours on March 31, 2027, instead of the previously announced last working day of November 13, 2026.

The company said all other details disclosed in its August 13, 2026 filing, including the reason for her resignation, remain unchanged.

"This is further to our intimation dated August 13, 2026 regarding the resignation of Mona Aggarwal, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company," it said in its exchange filing.

"In this regard and pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of Listing Regulations, it is hereby informed that as mutually agreed between the Board of Directors and Mona Aggarwal, her notice period has been extended to facilitate orderly transition of responsibilities. Accordingly, Mona Aggarwal shall continue as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer and KMP of the Company until the close of business hours on March 31, 2027 instead of November 13, 2026," it added.