Dwayne Bravo Pays Tribute To Cristiano Ronaldo After Retirement News

Dwayne Bravo Honours Ronaldo's Legacy

West Indies cricket legend Dwayne Bravo paid tribute to Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo after the latter announced his international retirement, saying that the world would always remember his name. Taking to Instagram, Bravo shared a message tagging Ronaldo and acknowledged the Portuguese legend's global stature and contribution to football. "One thing for sure the world definitely knows your name! @cristiano Thank You!" Bravo wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Bravo aka SIR Champion (@djbravo47)

Cristiano Ronaldo's Retirement Announcement

Ronaldo, who made his international debut in August 2003 as a substitute against Kazakhstan, announced the decision through a video message shared on Instagram, expressing pride and gratitude for representing Portugal throughout his 23-year-long career. Ronaldo announced the end of his international football journey with Portugal, saying it was time to pass on the iconic number 7 shirt. He described the decision as an emotional one, reflecting on a journey that began in August 2003 and changed his life forever.

A Historic Football Career

Ronaldo's retirement marks the end of one of the most statistically extraordinary international careers in football history. From his first appearance as a teenager to becoming Portugal's captain and leading the country to major international honours, Ronaldo's contribution extended across six European Championships and six FIFA World Cup editions. Ronaldo's 234 international appearances place him at the top of the men's all-time list, while his 146 goals give him a substantial lead over the other leading international goalscorers. (ANI)

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