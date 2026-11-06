Factset Declares Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE: FDS | NASDAQ: FDS), a leading global intelligence and AI solutions provider to the financial markets, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.16 per share.

The cash dividend will be paid on December 17, 2026, to holders of record of FactSet's common stock at the close of business on November 30, 2026.

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FactSet (NYSE: FDS | NASDAQ: FDS) supercharges financial intelligence, offering enterprise data and information solutions that help our clients maximize their potential. Our digital platform seamlessly integrates proprietary data, third-party sources, and flexible technology to deliver tailored solutions across the buy side, sell side, wealth, and corporate sectors. With over 48 years of expertise, we leverage advanced data connectivity, AI, and next-generation tools to streamline workflows and enable smarter decision-making. As an S&P 500 company serving more than 9,200 global clients and over 260,000 individual users, we are dedicated to innovation and long-term client success. Learn more at and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

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