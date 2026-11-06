JETOUR Users Head To Brazil For The 2026 JETOUR Global Fan Festival

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Taking place at Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos on November 18–19 under the theme“Journeyed by Passion,” the festival celebrates the global user community behind the brand's growth

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the morning sun lights up Corcovado Mountain, travelers from five continents will converge on Rio de Janeiro. From November 18 to 19, JETOUR, the off-road and travel SUV brand, will host its 2026 Global Fan Festival at Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos, which hosted athletics at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, bringing together owners and off-road enthusiasts from around the world.









For JETOUR, the festival is more than a brand event. It brings its global“Travel+” strategy to life and shows how the brand has put users at the center of its growth.

User-Oriented Growth: JETOUR's Global Journey Beyond Vehicle Sales

Founded in 2018, JETOUR is committed to becoming the automotive brand that best understands travel. Guided by its“Travel+” strategy, JETOUR has achieved cumulative global sales of more than 2.56 million vehicles, with a presence in more than 100 countries and regions.

Alongside its global expansion, JETOUR has continued to strengthen its relationships with owners through its Global Fan Festival. From owner gatherings in Liwa Desert in the UAE to a fan music festival in South Africa and, in 2026, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the festival has expanded its international reach, providing a platform for owners from different countries and regions to connect and share their passion for travel and automotive culture.

This year, JETOUR has chosen Brazil as the host country for its Fan Festival, echoing the pace of its market expansion in the country. Since entering the Brazilian market, JETOUR has successively launched models such as the T1 i-DM and T2 i-DM, gradually expanding its business with products tailored to local market demand.

United by Passion: A Borderless Culture of Travelers

Beyond its products and market expansion, JETOUR also values the travel and off-road culture of its owner community. The theme of this year's Fan Festival,“Journeyed by Passion,” perfectly captures the unique cultural core of the JETOUR owner community: travel, off-road adventure, mutual support, and coexistence. From cold-weather testing in the Arctic Circle to crossing Saudi Arabia's“Edge of the World”; from a championship celebration at a Peruvian university sports club to a Sarong Music Run in Malaysia, JETOUR always accompanies its users as they journey to destinations around the world.

Through its JETOUR CLUB system, JETOUR has more than 300 owner clubs worldwide with more than 30,000 core members. In 2025, those clubs held more than 500 owner events, from self-drive trips and off-road experiences to cultural exploration and charity activities.

During the festival, owners will also take part in a vehicle modification exhibition and Brazil-themed test drives, reflecting the“Journeyed by Passion” theme. As one owner from the Middle East put it,“JETOUR is more than a car. It represents a way of life and the courage to explore the world.”

When JETOUR users from around the world arrive in Rio this November, they will be heading not just to a fan festival but to a shared celebration of travel, exploration and connection, driven by the same passion that brought them together.

Company:JETOUR Auto

Contact Person: Tina Liu

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