6KU Relaunches As Premium Kids' Ride-On Brand, Announces Global Licensing Agreement With My Little Pony

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 6KU, a trusted children's ride-on brand across North America, today announced its official brand relaunch with a renewed focus on elevated design, premium quality, and safety innovation. In a major strategic move, 6KU also confirmed a multi-year global licensing agreement with Hasbro, a leading games, IP and toy company, and it's iconic My Little Pony franchise. Under the agreement, 6KU will design, manufacture, and distribute My Little Pony-themed wiggle cars, scooters, and electric tricycles for children aged 3 to 13, with product rollouts extending from late 2026 through December 2027.

This development follows strong sales performance for Fanttik in the German and French markets in 2025. As a sub-brand under the Fanttik umbrella dedicated to children's mobility products, 6KU has entered a new phase of growth, bolstered by robust R&D capabilities, rigorous quality control, and a resilient supply chain. The brand remains committed to providing children with high-quality, safe, and engaging ride-on products, ensuring that every item meets or exceeds stringent international standards for safety and durability.This collaboration seamlessly blends the themes of magic, friendship, and adventure found in My Little Pony with 6KU's steadfast dedication to safety and intuitive handling. From late 2026 through the end of 2027, 6KU will roll out a series of My Little Pony-themed products-including wiggle cars, scooters, and electric trikes-available in vibrant colorways, including pink and blue. Each item incorporates iconic characters and distinctive visual elements from the franchise, designed to transform everyday playtime into an imaginative, wondrous journey.

Flagship Product: 6KU M 11 PRO My Little Pony Electric Wiggle Car

Leading the new line is the flagship 6KU My Little Pony Electric Wiggle Car, priced at $159.99 (with a Black Friday promotional launch price of $119.99 ). Key features include:











Magic RGB Lighting & Hi-Fi Bluetooth Speaker: Robot-style RGB eye lights and illuminated wheels turn every ride into a vibrant parade float. Integrated Bluetooth connectivity allows children to stream their favorite songs on the go.

Interactive Voice Prompts: The vehicle communicates directly with young riders via smart voice cues such as "I need charging," "Too heavy," and "Watch out!"-adding high-tech engagement while reinforcing safe operation. 3-in-1 Multi-Play Modes & Dual Speeds: Three distinct play configurations and two speed settings adapt seamlessly to different age groups and developmental skill levels.

Market Outlook: Driving Growth Through IP Synergy

“The U.S. is a key market for 6KU,” said the CEO of 6KU.“Our refreshed brand identity, combined with the global reach of My Little Pony, creates a highly compelling value proposition. Over the next two years, we plan to expand from online channels into offline retail.”

As U.S. consumers place increasing importance on product craftsmanship, safety certifications, and licensed intellectual property (IP), 6KU has secured a solid market position within the growing children's outdoor mobility sector through its brand transformation and high-profile IP licensing partnerships.

About 6KU

6KU is a premium brand for children's mobility products under Fanttik. Serving families with children aged 3 to 13, 6KU designs and manufactures high-quality wiggle cars, scooters, electric tricycles, and outdoor play products. By pairing engineering heritage with child-focused innovation, 6KU creates safe, joyful, and adventurous outdoor play experiences. Visit 6ku.com or follow 6KU on Tiktok.

About Fanttik

Founded in 2020, Fanttik offers a wide range of thoughtfully designed products - including outdoor exploration gear, car maintenance, DIY home improvement, and woodworking tools - which embody a fusion of top-notch performance, convenience and style.

Fanttik products are sold in more than 30 countries around the world through Amazon, Costco, TikTok Shop, and other retail partners. Fanttik equipment ranks among category best-sellers on Amazon in the United States and Germany. The brand's design has been recognized with multiple iF Design Awards and Red Dot Awards, including a 2025 Red Dot "Best of the Best."

For more information, visit fanttik.com.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading games, IP and toy company whose mission is to create joy and community through the magic of play. With 165 years of expertise, Hasbro delivers groundbreaking play experiences and reaches more than 1 billion fans annually around the world, through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV and more.



Through its franchise-first approach, Hasbro unlocks value from both new and legacy IP, including Magic: The Gathering, Dungeons & Dragons, Monopoly, Hasbro Games, Nerf, Transformers, Play-Doh and Peppa Pig, as well as premier partner brands. Powered by its portfolio of thousands of iconic marks and a diversified network of partners and subsidiary studios, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.



For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, a 2026 JUST Capital Industry Leader, a Brand that Matters by Fast Company, and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50 for fourteen consecutive years. For more information, visit or follow Hasbro on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: marketing@6KU.com