Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC® Earns National Women's Business Enterprise Certification From WBENC

Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC® celebrates national certification as a WBENC-Certified Women's Business Enterprise.

Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC®, creator of the KnowledgeRootsTM Enterprise Maturity FrameworkTM and innovative enterprise Knowledge Management solutions that help organizations strengthen governance, organizational learning, process excellence, and

National certification expands supplier diversity opportunities in Knowledge Management, AI Engineering, Enterprise IntelligenceTM, and Digital Modernization.

- Asha Aziza Peterson, Founder & CEO, Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC®UPPER MARLBORO, MD, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC, a veteran-owned, woman-owned professional services and technology consulting firm, announces its national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) by WBEC Metro NY and Greater DMV, a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).WBENC Certification is recognized as the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States. The certification strengthens the company's supplier diversity credentials and supports its efforts to expand relationships with corporate procurement teams, government agencies, and prime contractors."Earning WBENC Certification represents an important milestone for Collaborative Shared Technologies LLCand reflects our commitment to delivering meaningful value to government agencies, prime contractors, corporations, and other organizations," said Asha Aziza Peterson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "As a woman entrepreneur and retired United States Air Force veteran, I am proud to join the WBENC community. This certification strengthens our ability to build strategic relationships, pursue new opportunities, and contribute to an ecosystem where women-owned businesses can grow, compete, innovate, and create lasting economic impact."Delivering Knowledge, AI, and Technology SolutionsCollaborative Shared Technologies LLCprovides integrated consulting, technology development, and professional services across six core capability areas:.Knowledge Management and Enterprise IntelligenceTM: Knowledge strategy, governance, knowledge transfer, organizational learning, knowledge architecture, and institutional knowledge preservation..AI Engineering and Development: AI solution development, AI agents, Prompt Engineering, intelligent automation, AI-assisted workflows, and intelligent information retrieval..AI-Enabled Database and Website Development: Database architecture, development and integration, website design and modernization, intelligent search, and AI-enabled digital functionality..AI Readiness, Strategy, and Governance: Organizational AI readiness assessments, responsible AI governance, adoption strategy, workforce readiness, and implementation planning..Digital Modernization and Business Process Automation: Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Power Platform, Lean Six Sigma, workflow automation, and process reengineering..Information Governance and Management Consulting: Records and information management, organizational transformation, program support, change management, and workforce development.Through these integrated capabilities, Collaborative Shared Technologies LLChelps organizations reduce Knowledge DebtTM, improve information accessibility, modernize technology environments, strengthen decision-making, and establish the knowledge, data, and governance foundations necessary for responsible AI adoption.Strengthening Supplier Diversity and Strategic PartnershipsWBENC Certification involves an in-depth review of business ownership, management, and operational control, including a site inspection. The certification process verifies that a business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by women.This national certification complements the company's existing veteran-owned, service-disabled veteran-owned, woman-owned, and minority-owned business credentials.Through WBENC's network, Collaborative Shared Technologies LLCseeks to expand relationships with corporate procurement leaders, supplier diversity professionals, technology integrators, and prime contractors pursuing qualified subcontracting partners.For more information, visit .About Collaborative Shared Technologies LLCFounded in 2022 and headquartered in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Collaborative Shared Technologies LLCis a veteran-owned, woman-owned professional services and technology consulting firm specializing in Knowledge Management, Enterprise IntelligenceTM, AI Engineering and Development, AI Agent Development, Prompt Engineering, AI-enabled database and website development, AI readiness and governance, digital modernization, business process improvement, information governance, and management consulting.The company supports government agencies, prime contractors, corporations, and other organizations by transforming knowledge, information, business processes, and technology into strategic assets that improve operational performance and enable innovation.Corporate Website:Government Contracting Website:About WBENCFounded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 18,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 500 Corporate Members, most of which are Fortune 500.Thousands of corporations representing America's most prestigious brands, as well as many states, cities, and other entities, look for and accept WBENC Certification.Through the Women Owned initiative, WBENC also supports consumer-oriented female entrepreneurs and those who do business with them by raising awareness of why, where, and how to buy Women Owned.For more information, visit and .

Asha Aziza Peterson

Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC®

+1 2023362048

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Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC® Earns National Women's Business Enterprise Certification from WBENC News Provided By Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC November 06, 2026, 13:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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