Responsive Centers For Kids Announces New Child And Adolescent Behavioral Health Clinic In Manhattan, Kansas

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New Freedom BHS clinic will expand to specialized psychiatric care, psychological testing and advanced mental health treatment for children and adolescents.

- Matt Wassom, Clinical Director, PsychologistMANHATTAN, KS, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Responsive Centers for Kids, a Freedom Behavioral Health Solutions company focused on the behavioral health needs, is opening a new clinic in Manhattan, Kansas, expanding access to specialized mental health assessment and treatment for families of children and adolescents throughout the Flint Hills region.The new clinic is designed specifically around the needs of youth and families, with services focused primarily on children and adolescents.Responsive Centers for Kids will provide child and adolescent behavioral health services in Manhattan, including psychiatric medication management, comprehensive psychological assessments, ADHD and autism testing, psychological consultation and Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation for qualifying adolescent patients.The clinic represents an expansion of Freedom Behavioral Health Solutions' commitment to increasing access to specialized outpatient mental health care while creating an environment specifically designed for children, teenagers and their families.“Families should be able to get the specialized mental health care their children need close to home,” said Curtis Yonke, CEO of Freedom Behavioral Health Solutions.“As a father of three young girls myself, I know how important it is to feel confident in the care your children receive. We developed Responsive Centers for Kids to help parents feel heard, better understand their child's needs and have a clear path forward. We are very proud to bring these specialized services to Manhattan and continue investing in the families and communities we serve.”Specialized Behavioral Health Care for Children and TeensMental health concerns during childhood and adolescence can affect many areas of a young person's life, including academic performance, relationships, behavior, confidence and overall well-being. Responsive Centers for Kids is designed to help families better understand those concerns through comprehensive evaluation and individualized care.One of the clinic's primary services will be child and adolescent medication management. Psychiatric providers can evaluate symptoms, review medical and behavioral health history, discuss treatment options with families and provide ongoing medication oversight when appropriate. Care is individualized based on each patient's needs rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach.For families who are searching for answers about learning, attention, developmental or behavioral concerns, Responsive Centers for Kids will also offer comprehensive psychological assessments.These evaluations can help identify patterns of strengths and challenges and provide families with a clearer understanding of how a child thinks, learns, processes information and responds emotionally.ADHD and Autism Testing in ManhattanThe Manhattan clinic will also provide specialized ADHD testing and autism evaluations. ADHD assessments are designed to look beyond isolated symptoms and evaluate how attention, executive functioning, behavior and other factors may be affecting a child or adolescent across school, home and daily life.Autism evaluations are intended to help families better understand a child's social communication, behavior, developmental history and individual strengths and needs.Rather than viewing an evaluation as simply obtaining a diagnosis, Responsive Centers for Kids emphasizes helping families understand what the results mean and how those findings can be used moving forward."An evaluation should provide more than a diagnosis," said David Wichman, Chief Medical Officer. "Families should leave with a clearer understanding of their child, practical recommendations and a plan for what comes next. That may include working with a school, coordinating care with other providers, considering medication or identifying additional resources that can support the child."The clinic will also offer psychological consultation for families, schools and other professionals seeking guidance regarding a child's behavioral, emotional, developmental or academic concerns.Advanced Treatment Options for AdolescentsFor qualifying adolescent patients age 15 and older, Responsive Centers for Kids is excited to be the first offer Deep TMS treatment.Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, commonly known as Deep TMS, is a non-invasive treatment that uses magnetic stimulation to target areas of the brain involved in certain mental health conditions. The treatment does not require anesthesia and is provided on an outpatient basis.Offering Deep TMS within a clinic focused specifically on younger patients gives families another potential treatment option when conventional approaches have not provided sufficient improvement and when the treatment is clinically appropriate.Treatment recommendations are made individually based on a patient's diagnosis, history, previous treatment and clinical evaluation.Supporting Families Across the Flint HillsResponsive Centers for Kids will serve families from Manhattan as well as surrounding communities throughout the Flint Hills region, including Junction City, Fort Riley, Wamego and other nearby areas.The clinic's location in Manhattan is intended to make specialized assessment and psychiatric services available closer to home for families who may otherwise need to travel to larger metropolitan areas for certain types of evaluation or treatment.The organization also plans to work collaboratively with pediatricians, primary care providers, schools, counselors and other community professionals when appropriate to help families navigate behavioral health concerns."We want Responsive Centers for Kids to become a resource for the entire community," said Clinical Director, Psychologist. "That includes the young people we treat, their parents and caregivers, schools, referring providers and other professionals who are working to help kids succeed."Responsive Centers for Kids is not designed as a traditional pediatric therapy practice. Instead, the clinic focuses on psychiatric medication management, psychological and educational assessment, specialized diagnostic testing, consultation and advanced treatment options.That focus allows the organization to address areas where families may face long wait times or difficulty accessing specialized services.Responsive Centers for Kids1133 College Ave Building ESuite E112Manhattan, KS 66502Phone: (785) 775-0222Opening: OFFICALLY OPENFamilies interested in learning more about Responsive Centers for Kids, requesting information or discussing available services can contact the Manhattan clinic or visit the Responsive Centers for Kids website.About Responsive Centers for KidsResponsive Centers for Kids is a Freedom Behavioral Health Solutions company providing specialized outpatient behavioral health services for children and adolescents. The organization focuses on helping families better understand and address behavioral, emotional, developmental, psychiatric and learning-related concerns through individualized assessment and treatment.Services include child and adolescent medication management, psychological assessments, ADHD testing, autism testing, psychological consultation and Deep TMS for qualifying patients age 16 and older.Responsive Centers for Kids combines specialized clinical expertise with a family-centered approach designed to help parents and caregivers better understand their child's needs and determine appropriate next steps.About Freedom Behavioral Health SolutionsFreedom Behavioral Health Solutions provides outpatient mental and behavioral health services across multiple communities in Kansas, Texas and Alaska. Services available across the organization include psychiatric evaluation and medication management, therapy, psychological testing, Deep TMS, SPRAVATOand other innovative behavioral health treatment options.Freedom Behavioral Health Solutions focuses on expanding access to individualized, evidence-based mental health care while allowing its clinics to respond to the specific needs of the communities they serve.

Garret Seacat

Responsive Centers for Kids

+1 785-775-0222

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Responsive Centers for Kids Announces New Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health Clinic in Manhattan, Kansas News Provided By Freedom Behavioral Health Solutions November 06, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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