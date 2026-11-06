Nitin Nabin Questions Rahul Gandhi's 'Silence' Over Jharkhand Minister's Remarks

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin on Friday questioned Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's "silence" over Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari's alleged inflammatory remarks about students' protests in the country.

In a post on the social media platform 'X', Nabin said: "Rahul Gandhi ji, in Jharkhand, ministers from your party are openly saying that Congress, at your direction, is prepared to create instability in the country and push India into the flames of anarchy."

He asked whether the LoP's "silence" on this serious statement is a reflection of his "tacit approval".

"Is the script to spread instability and anarchy in the country being written at your behest? Is the remote control of this entire conspiracy in your hands?" Nabin further asked, while accusing Rahul Gandhi of "shielding" those who are proving to be a threat to India's stability.

The BJP chief added: "Rahul Gandhi ji, the nation wants answers from you. Your silence is only deepening these serious questions."

Ansari's remarks during an interaction in Delhi triggered a controversy after he claimed that 40 lakh young people were ready to take to the streets and were waiting for a signal from Rahul Gandhi. He said the Congress leader had so far held them back.

Ansari had also alleged that farmers, workers, the middle class, Dalits, tribals and Muslims were facing difficulties under the BJP-led government and warned that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not take note of the situation, the country could witness developments worse than those in Bangladesh and Nepal.

Criticising the Jharkhand Minister on Thursday, the BJP said that such venomous statements reflected the 'anarchic mindset' of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, taking strong exception to his claims that 40 lakh youth are waiting to hit the streets on one call of Rahul Gandhi, said that this was a clear manifestation of the Congress party's anarchic politics.

“Rahul Gandhi's conspiracy for spreading anarchy is being exposed through Irfan Ansari's comments, as the latter claimed that the situation in India could turn out like Bangladesh. This clearly shows that Rahul's protest was not democratic resistance; Neha Bora's comment was not made in isolation,” Bhandari added.