Kerala Sees Mangrove Recovery Bay Of Bengal Faces Rising Heat Threat

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Nov 6 (IANS) Kerala has recorded an increase in its mangrove cover over the past decade. This is a positive sign for the state's coastal environment, which has lost nearly 90 per cent of its mangroves over the past five decades. However, in some bad news, the Bay of Bengal faces a rising heat threat.

A new study by the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) found an overall rise in mangrove cover between 2017 and 2026.

The study used satellite images to track changes in mangrove growth across Kerala's coastal districts.

Its findings were presented at an international symposium on fisheries and remote sensing being held at CMFRI on Friday.

Mangroves play a vital role in protecting the coast as they act as breeding and nursery grounds for fish and also shield coastal areas from cyclones and storm surges.

They absorb carbon from the atmosphere and help fight climate change.

The findings show how satellite images can help track the recovery of mangroves and guide efforts to protect them.

However, a second study presented at the symposium has raised fresh concerns about the health of the seas.

The Bay of Bengal experienced more than 100 marine heat wave events between 1982 and 2023, according to a study by researchers from Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Bangladesh.

Both the frequency and intensity of these events have increased and the trend has been particularly sharp since 2000.

The year 2016 was especially severe and it saw unusually intense heatwaves that lasted for long periods.

The study found that such events occurred most often in August and November.

The most intense episodes were generally recorded during the pre-monsoon months.

Marine heatwaves occur when sea temperatures remain unusually high for several days and such conditions can harm marine life and disturb ocean ecosystems.

Researchers warn that the growing frequency and duration of these events could also affect extreme weather, including the intensity of tropical cyclones.

Both studies were presented at the three day international symposium jointly organised by the Trevor Platt Science Foundation, CUSAT's Department of Chemical Oceanography, CMFRI and the Marine Biological Association of India.