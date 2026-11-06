Assam Opens Online Registration For Bhupen Hazarika Centenary Event

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 6 (IANS) The Assam government on Friday opened an online registration facility for people wishing to attend the grand closing ceremony of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on November 29.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the registration portal at Dispur, announcing a detailed e-pass and security verification process for members of the public seeking entry to the high-profile event, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The registration facility is open to admirers of Bhupen Hazarika from Assam, other parts of India and abroad.

Applicants can register through their mobile phones by verifying their number through an OTP and submitting basic personal details along with a copy of their Aadhaar card.

The state government clarified that registration alone will not guarantee entry to the programme.

Following scrutiny and security verification, selected applicants will be able to download their e-passes from 12 noon on November 12.

The last date for registration is November 20, although the portal may close earlier if the available capacity is reached.

The e-pass will be issued in the applicant's name and carry a QR code.

Selected visitors will also have to complete a selfie-based verification process by scanning the QR code through their mobile phones.

At Bharat Mandapam, visitors will be required to present the same QR code along with an original photo identity document at the entry gate.

The state government has made it clear that the e-pass will be strictly personal and non-transferable.

The closing ceremony will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., with all attendees required to report by 5 p.m. to complete security clearance.

Chief Minister Sarma said that entry to the programme would be completely free of cost.

However, visitors registering through the portal will have to arrange and bear their own travel and accommodation expenses, with no reimbursement to be provided by the state government.

The ceremony will feature leading national and Assamese artistes in a musical tribute to the legendary singer and cultural icon.

Prime Minister Modi will also confer the Bhupen Hazarika National Award on renowned singer Usha Mangeshkar.

The event is expected to draw around 5,000 people, including artistes, students and distinguished guests, marking the culmination of the birth centenary celebrations of the legendary Sudhakantha.