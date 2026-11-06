Assam Sending Strong Message Against Congress Anarchy: CM Himanta Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 6 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that a massive gathering in Sivasagar district reflected growing public opposition to what he described as the Congress party's“anarchy”, as the BJP intensified its political campaign against the opposition in the state.

Sharing a visual of the gathering on social media platform X, Sarma dismissed claims that the image was artificially generated to exaggerate the scale of the crowd.“This is not any AI-generated visual which the ecosystem peddles to show turnout in Congress rallies. This is Assam's Sivasagar, a small town on the Eastern Horizon, which strongly came out against Congress' anarchy,” the Chief Minister said.

The BJP has stepped up its political offensive against the Congress in Assam, with Sarma repeatedly accusing the opposition party of attempting to create instability and resorting to what he terms divisive politics.

The Chief Minister's latest remarks come amid an increasingly sharp war of words between the ruling BJP and the Congress leadership in the state.

Sarma has also targeted senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in recent weeks, accusing the Congress of pursuing a political agenda that, according to the BJP, threatens peace and stability in Assam.

The BJP has sought to turn issues of law and order, alleged political violence and the Congress' campaign strategy into major points of its political outreach, particularly as both parties prepare for the next round of electoral battles in the state.

Sivasagar, located in Upper Assam, has traditionally remained a politically significant region and has witnessed intense competition among major political parties.

By highlighting the crowd turnout, Sarma sought to project the BJP's continued organisational strength and public support in the region.

The Congress, however, has consistently rejected the BJP's allegations and accused the ruling party of using government machinery and political campaigns to target opposition voices.

With the political temperature rising in Assam, public rallies and social media exchanges have emerged as key battlegrounds between the BJP and the Congress.

The Chief Minister's latest remark signals that the BJP's campaign against the Congress is likely to intensify further in the coming days as political parties step up their outreach across the state.