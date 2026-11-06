Ethan Hawke Calls Daughter Maya's Wedding 'The Greatest Day' Of His Life

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 6 (IANS) Hollywood actor Ethan Hawke recently had an emotional moment, as he spoke about his daughter's wedding day.

The actor, 56, recently appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', and spoke to host Jimmy Fallon about his daughter Maya Hawke's wedding to Christian Lee Hutson on Valentine's Day.

He described watching his eldest daughter, 28, whom he shares with his ex-wife Uma Thurman, tie the knot as“the greatest day of my life”.

“How's Maya's wedding? It's... It's the greatest day of my life. How about that? Just go simple. You know what? It's incredible. Words fail. There's certain things you go through as a person that you don't expect, that just run you over”, he shared.

The show host asked him a very obvious question saying, if he felt emotional, to which Ethan replied,“I'm an actor! I tried to keep my cool. I'm lucky because this guy is an amazing young man. I really wish... I mean it when I wish him a happy birthday. Maya is really happy, and that's all that matters.

The actor previously described Maya's wedding day as“pretty fun” and spoke candidly about the emotions he felt while walking her down the aisle.

Maya and Hutson had a surprise wedding on Feb. 14, 2026, and were photographed walking the streets of New York City in their custom Prada ensembles.

The ceremony was attended by Maya's parents, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, and younger brother, Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke. The 'Stranger Things' actress also had some of her co-stars there, including Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery.