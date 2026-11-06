Pensioners Must Submit Jeevan Pramaan By Nov-End To Avoid Disruption In Pension Payments

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Pensioners are required to submit their annual Jeevan Pramaan or Digital Life Certificate by November 30, 2026, to avoid any disruption in their monthly pension payments.

The biometric-enabled digital service allows pensioners of central and state governments, as well as other government organisations, to submit their life certificate online without visiting pension offices. The annual Life Certificate is mandatory for the continued disbursement of pensions.

The Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has offered multiple online and doorstep options to simplify the submission process. Pensioners can submit their certificates through face authentication on the UMANG app, and avail free doorstep services through India Post Payments Bank (IPPB).

Most PSU and private sector banks also offer free door-step service to generate certificates. Pensioners can visit the nearest EPFO office or Common Service Centre (CSC) for physical submission.

The submission window for pensioners aged 80 years and above opened on October 1, 2026, while those below 80 years of age became eligible to submit certificates from November 1, 2026. Both categories have until November 30, 2026, to complete the process.

Pensioners will see their monthly pension payments from December, if they miss the annual November 30 deadline to submit their Jeevan Pramaan (Digital Life Certificate). The pension may be temporarily stopped until the certificate is submitted and updated.

Late submission will not attract any monetary penalty and once the certificate is submitted and details updated, any pending pension payments will be released along with arrears in the next payment cycle.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh earlier in October reiterated the government's commitment to pensioners' welfare and called for wider adoption of digital pension services after 756 of 897 long‐pending cases (84.2 per cent) were resolved at the 17th Pension Adalat.

-IANS

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