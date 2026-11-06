Abhishek Banerjee Accuses Kolkata Police Of Snooping On Him

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 6 (IANS) Trinamool Congress General Secretary and the party's Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha member, Abhsihek Banerjee, on Friday accused the West Bengal Police of spying on him and keeping a constant watch on his residence and office in Kolkata.

"For the past two days, a few unidentified individuals have been conducting reconnaissance of my office and residence. The registration number of their motorcycle is mentioned below. When confronted, they claimed to be police personnel," Abhishek Banerjee said in a social media statement.

With his social media post, the Trinamool Congress General Secretary had also attached a picture and a video of a motorcycle with a man riding on it.

In his social media post, Abhishek Banerjee had raised on why the snooping around his office and residence and with whose authority the snooping exercise was being conducted.

"Why is the State Police allegedly spying on and snooping around the office and residence of an elected Member of Parliament? Who authorised this surveillance and for what purpose?" Abhishek Banerjee asked in his social media post.

He also said that he will draw the attention of the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Ministry of Home Affairs and the state police in the matter.

"I demand an immediate and thorough inquiry to establish the identity of these individuals, who sent them, and to uncover the nefarious motive behind this suspected conspiracy," the Diamond Harbour MP claimed.

This is the second serious allegation raised by Abhishek Banerjee against the West Bengal Police within 24 hours.

On Thursday, he accused that cash worth Rs 1,02,79,000, which was recovered by the police from a party office of the Trinamool Congress at Sarisha under Diamond Harbour Police in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Wednesday, was actually planted by the police administration.

He also alleged that his executive assistant Sumit Roy, who is currently in police custody, is constantly being threatened with an encounter and pressured by the police to give statements against him.