Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi Sells Diyas Made By Manodivyangs

Gujarat Deputy CM Promotes Social Empowerment

As part of a unique initiative to support the economic and social rehabilitation of Manodivyangs who have recovered from mental illness, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi personally sold Diyas made by them at the Sector 21 main market in Gandhinagar. According to the release, through this initiative, he facilitated the sale of 35,000 Diyas worth approximately Rs. 1.90 lakh, boosting their confidence and morale. The Deputy Chief Minister travelled to the event venue in a newly launched GSRTC bus. The Diyas were made as part of the resolve for a "Nasha Mukt Gujarat, Swasth Yuva, Sashakt Parivaar". By interacting with customers and selling the diyas like a regular shopkeeper, he set an example of social empowerment and equality.

The Mental Health Hospital in Ahmedabad offers various vocational training programmes to help patients become self-reliant. These include screen printing, weaving, stitching, file making, rakhi making, Agarbatti (incense stick) production and wooden article making. Through these activities, patients are trained and encouraged to develop skills and become financially independent. The event was attended by Minister of State Pravin Mali, Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Rupsinh Thakor, MLAs Alpesh Thakor and Rita Patel, District Panchayat President Anil Patel, along with other dignitaries and citizens.

GSRTC Transport Initiatives

Earlier in the day, on the occasion of Diwali, Harsh Sanghavi inaugurated 101 new GSRTC buses in Gandhinagar, offering citizens safer and more comfortable travel. Minister of State for Transport Pravin Mali graced the event. During the programme, the Deputy Chief Minister made a special gesture by inviting GSRTC employees to join him in flagging off all 101 new buses, breaking away from the usual protocol. The employees themselves flagged off the buses for their launch into public service.

Dy CM announced that GSRTC employees would receive half a month's salary in advance to help them celebrate Diwali. Before the programme, DyCM interacted with GSRTC drivers, conductors and workshop staff, who play an important role in its operations. He extended Diwali and New Year greetings to all the employees present and their families.

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