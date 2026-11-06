'No Reuse Of Cups': PVR INOX Issues Clarification After Bengaluru Multiplex Hygiene Controversy

Priya Village Roadshow (PVR) INOX issued a clarification on recent allegations of unhygienic handling and reuse of disposable cups at its Forum South Mall property in Bengaluru on Thursday, November 5.

A PVR juice counter in Bengaluru's Forum Mall in Konanakunte came under scrutiny following the customer's allegations of unhygienic practices after a viral video showed disposable or used cups allegedly being stacked and reused to serve drinks to patrons, prompting a swift crackdown by Karnataka food safety authorities.

Karnataka Health Department food safety officials conducted a surprise inspection at the Forum South Mall premises in Konanakunte and discovered multiple regulatory violations before reportedly issuing a formal notice to the establishment while ordering the immediate closure of the juice counter.

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'There Was No Reuse of Cups'

Following the Karnataka Health Department food safety officials' inspection and statement, PVR INOX issued an official statement categorically denying the allegations.

In a statement shared with Asianet Newsable, PVR INOX stated that it adheres to strict hygiene, quality, and food safety standards across all its properties, adding that the cups shown in the viral video were actually damaged and leaking items set aside strictly for documented end-of-shift disposal rather than reuse.

“PVR INOX follows stringent hygiene, food safety, and quality protocols across its operations, including the handling and storage of raw materials and packaging materials,” the company stated.

“The cups seen in the video were damaged and leaking cups that had been segregated and kept aside in accordance with the established laydown process. Such cups are disposed of at the end of every shift in the presence of authorised personnel, with the process duly documented for inventory purposes.

“We would like to categorically clarify that there was no reuse of cups and that the damaged cups were not used for dispensing,” the company added.

Our Health Department (@DHFWKA) Food Safety Officers have acted on a complaint about the cups used to serve juice to customers at PVR INOX, Forum Mall, Konanakunte Cross, Bengaluru.

During the inspection, officers found violations of food safety regulations. A notice has been issued to the establishment, and its juice counter has been shut down.

When it comes to food safety, the same rules apply to everyone, from big brands to small vendors. I urge all food businesses to strictly follow the rules and run their business with their customers' health in mind. Public health matters as much as business.

If you notice unhygienic food, packaging or serving practices anywhere, scan the Food Safety QR code below and file your complaint. Every complaint will be looked into.

- UT Khader (@utkhader) November 5, 2026

The clarification by the PVR regarding the allegations of cup reuse comes after a video went viral on social media, where a customer was seen confronting the staff at the cinema's juice counter about stacked disposable cups, alleging that used glasses were being collected and re-served to moviegoers.

PVR On Inspection by Karnataka Health Department

Addressing Karnataka Health Department's Food Safety officials, PVR INOX confirmed that the authorities visited the premises, but denied any operational lapses, reiterating that internal audits found zero deviations and that management is fully cooperating to resolve all regulatory inquiries.

“The concerned authorities have also visited the premises and conducted a thorough routine inspection, and the Company is addressing all their queries,” the company added.

“Additionally, an internal investigation and audit conducted by the Company found no process deviation.

“PVR INOX remains committed to upholding the highest standards of hygiene, food safety and quality across its operations,” the company concluded.

They charge ₹200-300 per drink, but can't even ensure customers get a fresh, unused cup.

Bengaluru PVR INOX beverage counter shut after customers were allegedly served used cups. Vineeth K (@DealsDhamaka) November 6, 2026

Meanwhile, Forum South Bengaluru had earlier apologised to the customer over the incident, stating that the PVR team was investigating the matter and that appropriate action would be taken.

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