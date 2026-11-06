Bengaluru Weather: IMD Warns Of Thunderstorms And Lightning As Dhanteras Shopping Rush Raises Traffic Concerns
The IMD's Bengaluru city forecast has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain, alongside a warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning. The department has forecast a minimum temperature of around 21 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 30 degrees Celsius.
The warning is particularly relevant for people planning evening shopping trips, as even short spells of rain could affect road movement during the festive rush.Also Read | Petrol-diesel prices today, Nov 6: Check fuel cost in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru
The IMD's forecast for South Interior Karnataka includes the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning and squalls. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has also indicated the possibility of scattered light to moderate rainfall across South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka and the Malnad region, with heavy rain possible at isolated places.
The weather activity is linked to the remnants of Cyclone Murasu, which crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast and subsequently weakened. However, a cyclonic circulation over east Telangana and adjoining coastal Andhra Pradesh continued to influence weather conditions across parts of southern India, according to the IMD's latest updates.
Rainfall is not expected to be uniform across Bengaluru, and residents may experience intermittent showers rather than continuous rain. Thunderstorms and lightning, however, could develop with limited notice.Bengaluru traffic situation and Diwali weekend forecast
The impact of Friday's rain has already been visible on Bengaluru's roads. According to traffic updates reported by The Bengaluru Live, rainwater slowed vehicle movement at several locations in east Bengaluru on Friday afternoon.
Bengaluru Traffic Police reported slow movement from Hope Farm towards Belathur. Waterlogging was also reported near Mahadevapura Bridge, affecting traffic towards Police Station Road. Another advisory flagged waterlogging near Phoenix Mall, with vehicles moving slowly towards Lowry Junction.
Commuters heading towards these areas should account for possible delays, particularly during the evening shopping rush.Also Read | Dhanteras 2026: Gold, silver buying muhurat and auspicious timings today
There is some relief in the forecast for the coming days. The IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies for Sunday, 8 November, which is Diwali, with no thunderstorm warning listed for the city. Saturday, 7 November, is expected to remain generally cloudy, with light rain possible at isolated places.
The IMD's forecast also indicates temperatures hovering around 19-21 degrees Celsius at night and reaching approximately 29-30 degrees Celsius during the day over the weekend.
Residents heading out for Dhanteras shopping are advised to keep track of local weather and traffic updates, particularly if travelling through areas that have reported waterlogging.
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