Baku, Vilnius Discuss Energy, Trade And South Caucasus Peace Efforts

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments, has met with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional developments.

The Lithuanian foreign minister announced the meeting on his social media account, describing the discussions as productive.

According to Budrys, Lithuania and Azerbaijan are making steady progress in several areas of mutual interest, including energy cooperation, trade relations and people-to-people contacts.

The two sides also discussed efforts to promote lasting peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus.

Budrys highlighted the importance of continued engagement between Vilnius and Baku, pointing to opportunities to further strengthen cooperation across economic and diplomatic fields.