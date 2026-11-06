Family Feud Suspected Behind Murder Of NADRA Official In Peshawar
According to CCPO Dr Mian Saeed Ahmad, initial investigations have found no evidence of terrorism. Police are using Safe City surveillance cameras to identify the suspects.
Police said the deceased, Fahad, son of Sharoom, was a resident of Kafur Dheri. Shortly after receiving information about the incident, local police reached the scene and recovered eight empty shells of a 30-bore pistol.
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The CCPO said investigation teams have been formed to determine the actual circumstances of the incident and trace the suspects.
It may be recalled that, according to initial reports, unidentified assailants opened fire behind the NADRA office in Phase 5 of Hayatabad, killing Assistant Director NADRA Fahad Khan. Police recovered eight empty shells of a 30-bore pistol from the crime scene, while the body was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examination.
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