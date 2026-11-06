Family Feud Suspected Behind Murder Of NADRA Official In Peshawar

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Police have identified a previous family dispute as the suspected motive behind the murder of NADRA Assistant Director Fahad Khan, who was shot dead behind the NADRA office in Phase 5 of Hayatabad, Peshawar.

According to CCPO Dr Mian Saeed Ahmad, initial investigations have found no evidence of terrorism. Police are using Safe City surveillance cameras to identify the suspects.

Police said the deceased, Fahad, son of Sharoom, was a resident of Kafur Dheri. Shortly after receiving information about the incident, local police reached the scene and recovered eight empty shells of a 30-bore pistol.

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The CCPO said investigation teams have been formed to determine the actual circumstances of the incident and trace the suspects.

It may be recalled that, according to initial reports, unidentified assailants opened fire behind the NADRA office in Phase 5 of Hayatabad, killing Assistant Director NADRA Fahad Khan. Police recovered eight empty shells of a 30-bore pistol from the crime scene, while the body was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examination.