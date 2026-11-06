Regent Attends Funeral Of Corporal Al-Salaytah

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Umm ar-Rasas, Nov. 6 (Petra)-- His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Al Hussein, the Regent, on Friday attended the funeral of Corporal Jawad Al-Salaytah, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Amman, as he was laid to rest in his hometown of Al-Mushairfeh Al-Shamaliyah, in the Um Al-Rasas district (Manshiyet Abu Hajzeh).

During the funeral, Prince Faisal conveyed His Majesty King Abdullah II's condolences to the martyr's family, expressing the King's deep appreciation for Al-Salaytah's sacrifice and those of his fellow personnel in the Public Security Directorate and the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army.

Prince Faisal stressed that the war on terrorism would continue, affirming that all necessary measures would be taken against anyone seeking to undermine Jordan's security and the safety of its people.

The funeral was attended by Royal Court Chief Yousef Hassan Al-Issawi, several ministers, Public Security Director Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Al-Maaytah, senior officers of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and security agencies, as well as representatives of official bodies and local community figures.

//Petra// MF