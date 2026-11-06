EU Union Delegation In Amman Condemns Terrorist Attack, Expresses Solidarity With Jordan
Amman, Nov. 6 (Petra)-- The European Union Delegation in Amman strongly condemned the terrorist attack that claimed the life of a Public Security Department (PSD) personnel in Amman on Thursday and left another officer injured.
In a statement issued Friday, the delegation extended its heartfelt condolences to the victim's family, the PSD and law enforcement personnel in Jordan, while wishing the injured officer a speedy recovery.
It reaffirmed its full support for the Jordanian government and people, expressing the EU's full solidarity with the Kingdom.
//Petra// MF
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