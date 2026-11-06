Tucson, Arizona - November 06, 2026 - When a case turns on technical questions of real estate practice or legal standards, lawyers often cannot testify to those issues themselves. That is where an expert witness steps in, translating complicated concepts into plain language a judge or jury can follow. For attorneys building a case, finding someone who can explain the facts clearly is often as important as the facts themselves.

David J. Leonard has built its reputation on exactly that skill. As a legal expert witness in Arizona and California, Leonard works closely with attorneys to understand the theory of a case before drafting reports or preparing testimony, making sure the analysis supports the argument the lawyer intends to present at trial.

"The witness stand is not the place to impress a jury with technical jargon," said David J. Leonard, testifying expert witness in Arizona. "My job is to take a complicated issue and explain it in a way that makes sense to someone hearing it for the first time."

Leonard's approach reflects lessons drawn from six decades of practice. Rather than relying on abstract terminology, he focuses on plain reports and courtroom testimony that hold up under cross-examination. Attorneys who retain him as an expert witness in Arizona often note that his reports are as useful for settlement discussions as they are for trial.

Leonard's work spans a broad range of matters, from real estate disputes to legal malpractice claims and other complex civil actions. As a civil litigation expert witness in Arizona and California, he is often called upon precisely because his opinions are grounded in decades of firsthand practice rather than theory alone. Attorneys frequently bring him in early, so his analysis can shape strategy long before a case ever reaches the courtroom.

Attorneys seeking a preliminary or comprehensive report, or looking to discuss whether a case calls for expert testimony, can contact David J. Leonard, PLC | Expert Witness in Arizona at +1 (520) 622-7737 or visit to learn more.

About David J. Leonard, PLC | Expert Witness in Arizona

Founded in 1964, David J. Leonard, PLC | Expert Witness in Arizona provides expert witness services to attorneys handling real estate, legal malpractice, and civil litigation matters. The firm is built on the belief that complex legal and factual issues should be explained in language any judge or jury can follow. David J. Leonard continues to accept assignments throughout Arizona and beyond.