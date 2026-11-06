Fort Worth, Texas - November 06, 2026 - People leaving a controlling marriage often hear the same threat:“I will never sign, so you will never be divorced.” For someone already exhausted by years of conflict, that warning can feel final. Kevin Clark of Law Office of J Kevin Clark P.C. wants Texans to know it carries no legal weight.

Texas is a no-fault divorce state. Under Texas Family Code Section 6.001, a court may grant a divorce when a marriage has become insupportable because of conflict that prevents reconciliation. Kevin Clark, a top divorce attorney in Fort Worth, TX, notes that the filing spouse does not need to prove wrongdoing, and the other spouse does not need to consent.

“A narcissistic spouse often believes that controlling the paperwork means controlling the outcome,” said Clark.“The law doesn't work that way. Their signature is not a key that locks the courthouse door, and once clients understand that, a great deal of the fear starts to lift.”

Clark, a leading high conflict divorce attorney in Fort Worth, TX, explains that a spouse who has been properly served cannot freeze the case simply by ignoring it. The court still requires evidence before granting relief, since Section 6.701 provides that the claims in a petition are not automatically accepted as true when the other side fails to answer.

As a well-known family lawyer in Fort Worth, TX, Clark encourages clients to gather records they can lawfully access, such as messages about the divorce and existing financial statements. These documents carry particular weight when one spouse controlled the household money, because all marital property must be addressed before a decree is entered.

Clark is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law and has tried more than 50 jury trials, giving clients a courtroom-ready advocate when a spouse refuses to engage.

Those facing a spouse who insists the divorce will never happen are encouraged to contact Kevin Clark, a leading marital property attorney in Fort Worth, TX, to discuss their options. Visit to schedule a consultation.

About Law Office of J Kevin Clark P.C.

Law Office of J Kevin Clark P.C. is a Fort Worth, Texas law firm focused on family law, including high net worth divorce, grey divorce, high-conflict divorce, child custody and prenuptial agreements. J. Kevin Clark has been licensed to practice law since 1982 and has served clients in Fort Worth since 1985. Board Certified in Civil Trial Law, he brings courtroom insight to every case, whether it resolves by agreement or at trial. The firm's mission is to help people move through difficult times with clear guidance and strong advocacy.