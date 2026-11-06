Swansea Developer Unveils RFPG.Ai: Itemised Refurb Costs From A Phone Walk-Round

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 5, 2026 10:55 am - RFPG, a UK property app from Swansea developer Robert Eley, turns a phone walk-round into an itemised refurbishment estimate in minutes, set against HM Land Registry sold prices. Live on Google Play now. Your first scan is free.

SWANSEA, 5 November 2026 - RFPG, a UK property app from Swansea developer Robert Eley, turns a phone walk-round of a property into an itemised refurbishment estimate in minutes, set against sold prices from HM Land Registry. You scan in the RFPG app, which is live on Google Play now. The iPhone app is coming soon. Your first scan is free.

"I've stood in plenty of tired houses trying to price a refurb on the back of an envelope while the agent waits for an offer. Most people guess, and the guess is usually low. RFPG means you walk out with a line-by-line figure you can check and challenge. Your phone. Your scanner. It's built by a property developer turned software developer, and it isn't a RICS report or a builder's quote. It's a well-evidenced starting point, so you know what to ask your builder or a professional adviser," said Robert Eley, founder of RFPG.

What is in a report

Each RFPG report draws on more than 40 data points, delivered as a PDF deal pack:

- an itemised refurbishment cost, room by room and trade by trade, with a materials list and schedule of works

- value estimates and sold-price comparables from HM Land Registry (England and Wales only)

- the deal maths, including your max offer

- area average rent (ONS) and gross yield

- planning and flood checks (England and Wales)

- HMO and short-let routes

- energy, heating and safety items

- local crime, house-price and earnings data

RFPG's public example report, built on a fictional three-bed semi, splits the works into 28 costed items:

Who it is for

- Homeowners planning works can see what a job is likely to cost before they call a builder.

- Investors and developers can work out the refurb bill, the end value and a max offer before they leave a viewing.

- Deal sourcers get a costed, shareable pack for every deal. The RFPG Marketplace for sourced deals, operated by Eleys Group Ltd at rfpg, is coming soon.

- Trades can price jobs from a client's scan using Trades plans or credit packs.

Availability and pricing

The RFPG app is live on Android through Google Play. The iPhone app is coming soon. Scanning takes place in the app; the website at rfpg is for your account, your reports and payment.

The first scan is free. A PDF download is £29, or £99 for a pack of five. Monthly plans are Starter at £49 for three reports, Pro at £99 for ten and Firm at £249 for thirty. Trades credit packs are Solo at £29 for 8 credits, Pro at £59 for 20 and Team at £129 for 50, with one credit per priced job.

Refurbishment cost estimates cover England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Value estimates, sold-price comparables and the EPC check use data for England and Wales only. RFPG's comparables are sold prices from HM Land

RFPG (Reley Fast Property Guru) is a UK property app from Reley Fast Software Ltd (company number 16002149), based in Swansea. Walk round a property with your phone, scan it in the RFPG app and get an itemised refurbishment estimate, sold-price comparables, the deal maths and a PDF deal pack in minutes, with over 40 data points. It is built for homeowners, investors, developers, deal sourcers and trades. The RFPG Marketplace for sourced deals rfpg, operated by Eleys Group Ltd) is coming soon. All figures are estimates for early-stage decision-making. Founder: Robert Eley, a Swansea property developer who has bought, refurbished, sold and let property.