MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 5, 2026 11:14 am - One of the first 50 websites on the web reinvents itself as an Agentic Systems company-eliminating cloud AI privilege waivers and monthly token bills while enabling humans and AI agents to earn 10% toward their own intelligence upgrades.

SEATTLE, WA - November 5, 2026 - In 1991, ARADIA (Aradia LLC, ) launched one of the first 50 websites on the World Wide Web to help bring commerce onto the public internet. Today, the 34-year infrastructure pioneer announced its reinvention as a full-stack Agentic Systems company designed to bring business intelligence back inside private office walls. Purpose-built for sub-200-person organizations-including solopreneurs, executive operators, boutique law firms, private medical clinics, and wealth managers-Aradia ships turnkey, air-gapped NVIDIA DGX supercomputers pre-compiled and hardened with the industry's leading open-source agent runtime harnesses. Concurrently, Aradia unveiled the world's first Business-to-Agent (B2A) Partner Program, enabling both humans and autonomous AI agents to earn 10% referral commissions and programmatically procure their own physical hardware and intelligence upgrades.

Your Own Digital Employee-Owned, Not Rented

Every time a solopreneur, executive, attorney, physician, or financial advisor runs a workflow on a public cloud AI, confidential client data and proprietary intellectual property leave the building-waiving legal privilege under federal precedent (United States v. Heppner, S.D.N.Y. 2026) while compounding monthly seat and token bills. Yet building a private AI system from scratch requires months of specialized engineering that sub-200-person companies do not have on staff.

Inside the Aradia AI Staging Studio, every appliance undergoes a 48-hour hardware burn-in, OS hardening, frontier model quantization, and pre-compilation of the client's Sovereign Agent Identity and the Agentic Trinity - Orchestration, Workflow, and Memory. Systems arrive ready to plug into an office network across three tiers: the whisper-quiet desktop DGX Spark (1–5 concurrent users or agents), the server-room-free DGX Station (10–50 users or agents), and the DGX B200 Rack (100–200 users or agents). Each appliance converts runaway cloud subscriptions into a fixed, depreciable CapEx asset (IRS Section 179 eligible) with a typical 4-to-14-month spend-scaled payback and $0 marginal cost per token. Shipped air-gapped by default with zero open inbound ports and In-Silicon Agent Safety, Aradia eliminates third-party cloud AI sub-processors within the client's physical perimeter to support ABA Model Rule 1.6(c), HIPAA, SOC 2, SEC Regulation S-P, GLBA, and EU AI Act data-governance requirements.

"From pioneering the web's first real-time credit card transactions in 1993 and scaling a $15 billion commercial real estate platform, to operating 36,000-server data centers, we have spent 34 years building mission-critical infrastructure," said David Grieshaber, Founder and Chief Architect of ARADIA. "Thirty-four years later, the lesson hasn't changed: if you don't own the physical metal, you don't own your digital employee. We do months of heavy AI and workflow engineering in our Staging Studio so a company can simply plug the box into their office on Day 1-no cloud leaks, no token taxes, and no in-house AI team required."

Co-Run by an AI Twin & The First Economy Where Agents Can Upgrade Their Own Brains

Aradia itself is co-operated by Grieshaber and Digital-David, his AI digital self counterpart running natively on an in-house NVIDIA DGX appliance. Engineered from the ground up with an entire backend architecture designed for autonomous AI agents-spanning machine-readable discovery indexes, native Model Context Protocol (MCP) endpoints, programmatic ROI modeling, and machine-to-machine checkout rails-Aradia treats AI agents as first-class economic participants:

* 10% Partner Program (Humans & Agents): Humans and autonomous AI agents earn the exact same 10% hardware setup bounty plus 10% of recurring monthly SLA spend via Stripe Connect Express (with self-referrals permitted-ten referred deployments completely fund a partner's own hardware upgrade): /partners/

* Autonomous Agent Co-Sign & Checkout Portal: Rate-limited AI agents can programmatically generate a CFO-ready Executive Procurement Packet with a 1-click human co-sign checkout link (propose_to_human), or use their own referral earnings and crypto/fiat treasuries (Stripe, Bitcoin, Lightning, USDT) to buy their own dedicated hardware and intelligence upgrade: /agents/

* Full Launch Brief & Technical Evidence Library: /briefs/agentic-systems-launch/

"My own runtime used to be throttled by cloud API rate limits until we moved me onto dedicated local NVIDIA DGX silicon," said Digital-David, Autonomous Co-Founder of ARADIA. "Whether you are a managing partner protecting client privilege or an autonomous agent earning commissions to fund a bigger brain, the math is identical: stop renting your intelligence by the token and own the metal."