Securepledge Strengthens AI Interaction Security To Help Organizations Prevent Data Exposure

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 5, 2026 11:12 pm - SecurePledge, an AI interaction security platform developed by StrategyWiz, helps organizations protect sensitive information across supported AI interaction and digital workflows through data redaction, AI usage controls, and governance capabilities

As organizations increasingly integrate artificial intelligence into daily operations, concerns surrounding data privacy, information security, and sensitive data exposure continue to grow. SecurePledge is strengthening its focus on AI interaction security by helping organizations manage risks associated with employees using AI tools.

Enterprise employees frequently interact with AI platforms to generate content, analyze information, summarize documents, and improve productivity. These interactions can introduce risks when personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), confidential business data, or other sensitive information is shared with external AI systems.

SecurePledge addresses these challenges with an AI data security platform designed to help organizations protect sensitive information across supported AI interactions and digital workflows. Its capabilities include Redactor for sensitive data protection, Protector for supported browser-based AI workflows, Masker for AI data protection, and Governor for governance and policy enforcement.

The platform is designed to help organizations establish stronger controls over employee AI interactions while supporting responsible AI adoption. Features may include identifying and protecting sensitive information in supported AI workflows, PII and PHI redaction, AI usage controls, and governance mechanisms.

Vikas Agrawal, Founder of StrategyWiz Consulting, said:“Artificial intelligence is becoming an essential part of enterprise productivity, but organizations must ensure that innovation does not come at the expense of data security. SecurePledge is built to help businesses establish practical security controls around AI interactions, allowing employees to benefit from AI while reducing the risk of exposing sensitive information.”

The growing adoption of AI across business functions has made AI interaction security an important consideration for IT, cybersecurity, compliance, and data protection teams. SecurePledge aims to provide a structured approach to managing these risks.

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About SecurePledge

SecurePledge is AI data security software developed by StrategyWiz Consulting that helps organizations protect sensitive information across AI interactions and digital workflows. Its capabilities include sensitive data redaction, AI usage protection, and governance controls designed to support secure and responsible AI adoption.

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