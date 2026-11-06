AAFT Celebrates 129Th Batch Convocation, Marking 34 Years Of Creative Education
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT) celebrated the convocation of its 129th batch at Marwah Studios, Noida Film City, marking another significant milestone in its 34-year journey of creative education.
AAFT described the occasion as an extraordinary achievement, stating that it is the only creative institution to have reached the landmark of 129 batches in just 34 years. The ceremony celebrated the graduating students' dedication, creative development and readiness to begin their professional journeys.
Kapil Kumar, renowned actor, writer and politician from Belgium, addressed the gathering, highlighting the importance of creativity, cultural understanding and perseverance in an increasingly interconnected world.
“Creative education gives young people the ability to express ideas, understand different perspectives and connect communities. As you step into your professional lives, remain curious, respect your craft and embrace opportunities to learn across cultures. Your talent, supported by discipline and determination, can open doors around the world,” said Kapil Kumar.
Delivering the convocation address, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts, congratulated the outgoing students and urged them to approach their careers with confidence, integrity and a commitment to continuous learning.
“Work is worship. Your education at AAFT has given you a foundation; now your dedication, conduct and creativity will shape your future. Be punctual, remain disciplined and give your best to every assignment. Success grows through consistent effort, teamwork and the courage to keep learning,” said Dr. Marwah.
He encouraged graduates to combine technical knowledge with original thinking and to remain responsive to changes in cinema, media and the wider creative industries. He also emphasised that professional achievement carries a responsibility to contribute positively to society.
“Use your creativity to tell meaningful stories, bring people together and inspire positive change. Wherever your journey takes you, carry forward the spirit of 'Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture,'” Dr. Marwah added.
The convocation reaffirmed AAFT's commitment to nurturing creative professionals and preparing students to contribute to the industry. For the graduating 129th batch, the occasion marked both the completion of an important chapter of learning and the beginning of new professional aspirations.
AAFT described the occasion as an extraordinary achievement, stating that it is the only creative institution to have reached the landmark of 129 batches in just 34 years. The ceremony celebrated the graduating students' dedication, creative development and readiness to begin their professional journeys.
Kapil Kumar, renowned actor, writer and politician from Belgium, addressed the gathering, highlighting the importance of creativity, cultural understanding and perseverance in an increasingly interconnected world.
“Creative education gives young people the ability to express ideas, understand different perspectives and connect communities. As you step into your professional lives, remain curious, respect your craft and embrace opportunities to learn across cultures. Your talent, supported by discipline and determination, can open doors around the world,” said Kapil Kumar.
Delivering the convocation address, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts, congratulated the outgoing students and urged them to approach their careers with confidence, integrity and a commitment to continuous learning.
“Work is worship. Your education at AAFT has given you a foundation; now your dedication, conduct and creativity will shape your future. Be punctual, remain disciplined and give your best to every assignment. Success grows through consistent effort, teamwork and the courage to keep learning,” said Dr. Marwah.
He encouraged graduates to combine technical knowledge with original thinking and to remain responsive to changes in cinema, media and the wider creative industries. He also emphasised that professional achievement carries a responsibility to contribute positively to society.
“Use your creativity to tell meaningful stories, bring people together and inspire positive change. Wherever your journey takes you, carry forward the spirit of 'Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture,'” Dr. Marwah added.
The convocation reaffirmed AAFT's commitment to nurturing creative professionals and preparing students to contribute to the industry. For the graduating 129th batch, the occasion marked both the completion of an important chapter of learning and the beginning of new professional aspirations.
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